2022 UEFA Champions League final live stream, how to watch, odds, time

Two sides with extensive history in world soccer’s premier club competition – Liverpool and Real Madrid – will meet in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday.

Real Madrid – which boasts a record 13 UEFA Champions League titles – has reached the final for the first time in four years.

Liverpool is back in the final after winning the tournament three years ago.

It was in Real Madrid’s last Champions League final appearance where it knocked off Liverpool to lift the trophy. It was a painful experience for Liverpool’s goal-scoring talisman Mohamed Salah. Salah was injured in the first half of the 2018 final in Kyiv, Ukraine, then watched his team lose 3-1 as Real Madrid won a third consecutive Champions League title.

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema has built a strong case to win the Ballon d’Or with his prowess in this Champions League season, during which he scored an astonishing 15 goals in 11 matches (with 10 of those goals coming during the tournament’s knockout stages). Benzema was also the leading goal-scorer for the 2021-22 La Liga season with 27 goals.

With a win, Real Madrid can extend its healthy lead for most UEFA Champions League titles over Italian club AC Milan, which has seven. If Liverpool wins, it can vault into a tie with AC Milan for the second-most all-time.

STYLE CLASH: Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti take different path to top

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get top sports headlines delivered daily

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema will look to provide the goal-scoring in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final at Stade de France in Paris.

Here’s what you need to know for Saturday’s final between Liverpool and Real Madrid:

Where is the UEFA Champions League final being played?

The match will be played at Saint-Denis’ Stade de France in Paris. The 2022 UEFA Champions League final was initially slated to be held at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia. However, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, UEFA decided to change the host venue to Stade de France, which also has hosted the 1998 World Cup final and will be the venue for track and field events for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Story continues

How can I watch the UEFA Champions League final?

The final is set for a 3 p.m. ET start. CBS will air the UEFA Champions League final, with streaming available on Paramount+. The Spanish-language broadcast is available on Univision/TUDN. The match also will be available on fuboTV. A “UEFA Champions League Today” pregame show will air on CBS starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.

What are the odds for Liverpool vs. Real Madrid?

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the moneyline for the UEFA Champions League final is Liverpool (+105), Real Madrid (+250), 90-minute draw (+265).

Who are recent UEFA Champions League finals winners?

2020-21: Chelsea (England) over Manchester City (England), 1-0

2019-20: Bayern Munich (Germany) over Paris Saint-Germain (France), 1-0

2018-19: Liverpool (England) over Tottenham Hotspur (England), 2-0

2017-18: Real Madrid (Spain) over Liverpool (England), 3-1

2016-17: Real Madrid (Spain) over Juventus (Italy), 4-1

2015-16: Real Madrid (Spain) over Atletico Madrid (Spain), 1-1 (Real Madrid won penalty shootout, 5-3)

2014-15: Barcelona (Spain) over Juventus (Italy), 3-1

2013-14: Real Madrid (Spain) over Atletico Madrid (Spain), 4-1

2012-13: Bayern Munich (Germany) over Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 2-1

2011-12: Chelsea (England) over Bayern Munich (Germany), 1-1 (Chelsea won penalty shootout, 4-3)

2010-11: Barcelona (Spain) over Manchester United (England), 3-1

2009-10: Inter Milan (Italy) over Bayern Munich (Germany), 2-0

2008-09: Barcelona (Spain) over Manchester United (England), 3-1

2007-08: Manchester United (England) over Chelsea (England), 1-1 (Manchester United won penalty shootout, 6-5)

2006-07: AC Milan (Italy) over Liverpool (England), 2-1

2005-06: Barcelona (Spain) over Arsenal (England), 2-1

2004-05: Liverpool (England) over AC Milan (Italy), 3-3 (Liverpool won penalty shootout, 3-2)

2003-04: Porto (Portugal) over AS Monaco (France), 3-0

2002-03: AC Milan (Italy) over Juventus (Italy), 0-0 (AC Milan won penalty shootout, 3-2

2001-02: Real Madrid (Spain) over Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 2-1

2000-01: Bayern Munich (Germany) over Valencia (Spain), 1-1 (Bayern Munich won penalty shootout, 5-4)

1999-2000: Real Madrid (Spain) over Valencia (Spain), 3-0

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UEFA Champions League final 2022: Real Madrid-Liverpool live stream