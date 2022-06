2022 Travelers Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC River Highlands

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Xander Schauffele.

The 28-year-old claimed his sixth PGA Tour win and second of the season after holding off Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston by two shots to win the 2022 Travelers Championship. Schauffele shot a 2-under 69 in the final round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for his first solo win since the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Schauffele will take home $1.49 million for his efforts, with the runners-up each earning $738,700. Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2022 Travelers Championship.

Travelers Championship prize money