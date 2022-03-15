2022 SXSW Film Festival Winners — Full List – The Hamden Journal

“It was extraordinary to gather together in person again after so long and we are so grateful to the filmmakers and audience who joined us at SXSW 2022 in Austin, Texas for our first in-person event since 2019,” said Janet Pierson, VP, Director of Film. “The program was celebrated across the board and tonight we get to give a special shout-out to the award winners.”

Selected by this season’s esteemed Juries, explore the recipients of the 2022 SXSW Film Festival Awards presented by Brightcove. Grab some popcorn and transport yourself into the virtual ceremony, as if your couch were the red seats of the Paramount Theatre.

Feature films receiving Jury Awards were selected from the Narrative Feature and Documentary Feature Competition categories. Also included are Shorts, Design, Virtual Cinema, and the following Special Awards: Louis Black “Lone Star” Award; Adobe Editing Award; Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award; Final Draft Screenwriters Award; ZEISS Cinematography Award; the Mailchimp Support the Shorts Award; and the Brightcove Illumination Award which honors a filmmaker on the rise, celebrating the innovation and creativity of new artists within the SXSW Film Festival official selections.

All films, except Special Events, are eligible for the SXSW Film Festival Audience Awards, which will be certified by the accounting firm of Maxwell Locke & Ritter.

Tune into the 2022 SXSW Film Festival Awards winners live by category below.

Adobe Editing Award Everything Everywhere All At Once edited by Paul Rogers

The ZEISS Cinematography Award A Vanishing Fog with cinematography by Gio Park

Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award Chee$se directed by Damian Marcano!

Louis Black “Lone Star” Award What We Leave Behind directed by Iliana Sosa

Fandor New Voices Award What We Leave Behind directed by Iliana Sosa.

Mailchimp Support the Shorts Award The Voice Actress directed by Anna J. Takayama.



Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling Bad Axe directed by David Siev.