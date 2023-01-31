2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: How to watch

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Are you ready for some football?
Sunday Night Football is back on NBC this season, with a full slate of exciting matchups. Led by the announcing duo of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, there will be marquee battles from Week 1 through the end of the season.
From the latest edition of Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady to a potential Super Bowl preview between the Bills and Packers, Sunday Night Football is sure to deliver in 2022.
Here’s the full SNF schedule for the 2022 NFL season and how to watch each game:
2022 Sunday Night Football schedule
Week 1
September 8 (Thursday Night Kickoff): Buffalo Bills 31, Los Angeles Rams 10
September 11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, Dallas Cowboys 3
Week 2
Sept. 18: Green Bay Packers 27, Chicago Bears 10
Week 3
Sept. 25: Denver Broncos 11, San Francisco 49ers 10
Week 4
Oct. 2: Kansas City Chiefs 41, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31
Week 5
Oct. 9: Baltimore Ravens 19, Cincinnati Bengals 17
Week 6
Oct. 16: Philadelphia Eagles 26, Dallas Cowboys 17
Week 7
Oct. 23: Miami Dolphins 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 10
Week 8
Oct. 30: Buffalo Bills 27, Green Bay Packers 17
Week 9
Nov. 6: Kansas City Chiefs 20, Tennessee Titans 17
Week 10
Nov. 13: San Francisco 49ers 24, Los Angeles Chargers 16
Week 11
Nov. 20: Kansas City Chiefs 30, Los Angeles Chargers 27
Week 12
Nov. 27: Philadelphia Eagles 40, Green Bay Packers 33
Week 13
Dec. 4: Dallas Cowboys 54, Indianapolis Colts 19
Week 14
Dec. 11: Los Angeles Chargers 23, Miami Dolphins 17
Week 15
Dec. 18: New York Giants 20, Washington Commanders 12
Week 16
Dec. 25 (Christmas Sunday Night): Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, Arizona Cardinals 16
Week 17
Jan. 1: Pittsburgh Steelers d. Baltimore Ravens 16-13
Week 18
Jan. 8: Detroit Lions d. Green Bay Packers 20-16
NFL Wild Card Weekend
Jan. 15: #3 Cincinnati Bengals 24, #6 Baltimore Ravens 17
NFL Divisional Round
Jan. 22: #2 San Francisco 49ers 19, #5 Dallas Cowboys 12
NFL Championship Round
Jan. 29: #1 Kansas City Chiefs 23, #3 Cincinnati Bengals 20
Super Bowl
Feb. 12: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel/ Streaming: FOX/ FOX Sports