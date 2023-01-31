2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: How to watch

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Are you ready for some football?

Sunday Night Football is back on NBC this season, with a full slate of exciting matchups. Led by the announcing duo of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, there will be marquee battles from Week 1 through the end of the season.

From the latest edition of Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady to a potential Super Bowl preview between the Bills and Packers, Sunday Night Football is sure to deliver in 2022.

Here’s the full SNF schedule for the 2022 NFL season and how to watch each game:

2022 Sunday Night Football schedule

Week 1

September 8 (Thursday Night Kickoff): Buffalo Bills 31, Los Angeles Rams 10

September 11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, Dallas Cowboys 3

Week 2

Sept. 18: Green Bay Packers 27, Chicago Bears 10

Week 3

Sept. 25: Denver Broncos 11, San Francisco 49ers 10

Week 4

Oct. 2: Kansas City Chiefs 41, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31

Week 5

Oct. 9: Baltimore Ravens 19, Cincinnati Bengals 17

Week 6

Oct. 16: Philadelphia Eagles 26, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 7

Oct. 23: Miami Dolphins 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 10

Week 8

Oct. 30: Buffalo Bills 27, Green Bay Packers 17

Week 9

Nov. 6: Kansas City Chiefs 20, Tennessee Titans 17

Week 10

Nov. 13: San Francisco 49ers 24, Los Angeles Chargers 16

Week 11

Nov. 20: Kansas City Chiefs 30, Los Angeles Chargers 27

Week 12

Nov. 27: Philadelphia Eagles 40, Green Bay Packers 33

Week 13

Dec. 4: Dallas Cowboys 54, Indianapolis Colts 19

Week 14

Dec. 11: Los Angeles Chargers 23, Miami Dolphins 17

Week 15

Dec. 18: New York Giants 20, Washington Commanders 12

Week 16

Dec. 25 (Christmas Sunday Night): Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, Arizona Cardinals 16

Week 17

Jan. 1: Pittsburgh Steelers d. Baltimore Ravens 16-13

Week 18

Jan. 8: Detroit Lions d. Green Bay Packers 20-16

NFL Wild Card Weekend

Jan. 15: #3 Cincinnati Bengals 24, #6 Baltimore Ravens 17

NFL Divisional Round

Jan. 22: #2 San Francisco 49ers 19, #5 Dallas Cowboys 12

NFL Championship Round

Jan. 29: #1 Kansas City Chiefs 23, #3 Cincinnati Bengals 20

Super Bowl

Feb. 12: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel/ Streaming: FOX/ FOX Sports