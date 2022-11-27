2022 Soul Train Awards: Full Winners List

The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards finally hit the small screen Saturday (Nov. 26) night, and while the show was full of stunning performances from Ari Lennox, Tank, Xscape and more, only two awards were handed out during the televised portion of the ceremony.

Viewers know that R&B songstress Muni Long took home The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award for her smash slow jam “Hrs & Hrs,” while Best Collaboration went to “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” by Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé.

Bey went on to rack up on the biggest awards of the night, winning Album of the Year for the fourth time with Renaissance and Song of the Year for the third time with “Break My Soul.”

Other major winners include Chris Brown for Best R&B/soul Male Artist, Tems for Best New Artist and Silk Sonic for Video of the Year for the second year in a row. Ari Lennox, Burna Boy and Steve Lacy, unfortunately, were shut out.

R&B vets Xscape took home the Lady Of Soul Award while Morris Day and The Time were honored with the Legends Award.

Check out the full list of winners (via Billboard) below.

Album of the Year

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Away Message (EP), Ari Lennox

Breezy, Chris Brown

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Money, Tank

WINNER: Renaissance, Beyoncé

Special, Lizzo

Song of the Year

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

Video of the Year

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

WINNER: “Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Best New Artist

CKay

Coco Jones

Dixson

Doechii

Fireboy DML

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

WINNER: Tems

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan

LizzoMary J. Blige

SZA

Tems

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Charlie Wilson

WINNER: Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

PJ Morton

Best Collaboration

“Amazing,” Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled

“Be Like Water,” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Gotta Move On,” Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller

“Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija & Big Sean

WINNER: “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé

“Move,” Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones & Tems

“Slow,” Tank feat. J. Valentine

Certified Soul Award

Chaka Khan

Charlie Wilson

Diana Ross

WINNER: Mary J. Blige

Maxwell

PJ Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Church Girl,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

WINNER: “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“I Hate U,” SZA

“Last, Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

Best Dance Performance

WINNER: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Persuasive,” Doechii

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best Gospel/Inspirational AwardCeCe Winans

Erica Campbell

Fred Hammond

Major.

Marvin Sapp

WINNER: Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin

Tamela Mann

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Legend Award: Morris Day & The Time

Lady of Soul Award: Xscape

