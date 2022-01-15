2022 Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday tee times, TV info

The first full-field event of 2022 is off and running as the PGA Tour remains in paradise for the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

Defending champion Kevin Na, coming off a solid T-13 performance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions last week, took the early lead on Thursday with a 9-under 61 in the opening round. Na struggled on Friday however, shooting 1 over and he now sits seven-back.

Russell Henley backed up his opening round 62 with a Friday 63 thanks to a few eagles. Henley won this tournament back in 2013 and is in prime position to do so again. He leads by three heading into the weekend.

Waialae is the polar opposite to last week’s Plantation Course as it plays tight, with small greens, and substantially shorter yardage at just over 7,000 yards. The par 70 layout was originally designed by Seth Raynor before being restored recently by Tom Doak (2017).

Tee times

1:15 p.m. Webb Simpson 1:20 p.m. Keith Mitchell, K.H. Lee 1:30 p.m. Hudson Swafford, Kevin Chappell 1:40 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Vaughn Taylor 1:50 p.m. Brian Harmon, Kramer Hickok 2:00 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder 2:10 p.m. Brett Drewitt, Ben Kohles 2:20 p.m. Jim Knous, Henrik Norlander 2:30 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Marc Leishman 2:40 p.m. Paul Barjon, Satoshi Kodaira 2:50 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Sahith Theegala 3:05 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Jim Furyk 3:15 p.m. Russell Knox, Keegan Bradley 3:25 p.m. Justin Lower, Joseph Bramlett 3:35 p.m. Ryan Armour, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3:45 p.m. Harris English, J.T. Poston 3:55 p.m. Sepp Straka, Brendon Todd 4:05 p.m. Hayden Buckley, Vince Whaley 4:15 p.m. Talor Gooch, Greyson Sigg 4:25 p.m. Luke Donald, Kevin Tway 4:35 p.m. Kyle Stanley, Lucas Glover 4:45 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Ryan Palmer 5:00 p.m. Billy Horschel, Wesley Bryan 5:10 p.m. Kevin Na, Maverick McNealy 5:20 p.m. Charles Howell III, Jason Kokrak 5:30 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis 5:40 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Patton Kizzire 5:50 p.m. Davis Riley, Dylan Wu 6:00 p.m. Adam Svensson, Keita Nakajima 6:10 p.m. Stewart Cink, Corey Conners 6:20 p.m. Chris Kirk, Seamus Power 6:30 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Micahel Thompson 6:40 p.m. Russell Henley, Haotong Li

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is now the streaming home for PGA Tour Live. All times ET.

Saturday, Jan. 15

TV

Golf Channel: 7-10:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 5-10:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 4-10:30 p.m.

Featured hole: No. 16

Sunday, Jan. 16

TV

Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 5-10 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 4-10 p.m.

Featured hole: No. 16

