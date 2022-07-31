2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Detroit Golf Club

Associated Press

Stenson wins LIV Golf event and gets $4 million in debut

Henrik Stenson’s decision that cost him the European Ryder Cup captaincy paid large and immediate dividends Sunday when he won the LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster and picked up more than $4 million for three days’ work. Staked to a three-shot lead going into the third and final round at Trump National, Stenson opened with a 20-foot birdie putt and never led anyone closer than two shots the rest of the way. Stenson, five years removed from beating a field of more than 20 players, picked up $4 million for winning and an additional $375,000 for his team finishing second.