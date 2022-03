2022 Players Championship prize money payout for each PGA Tour player at TPC Sawgrass

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Cameron Smith.

The 28-year-old Aussie earned his fifth PGA Tour win at its flagship event, claiming the 2022 Players Championship at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass at 13 under. The win is Smith’s second of the year following his record-setting victory at 34 under at January’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

For his efforts, Smith will take home the $20 million event’s top prize of $3.6 million. Runner-up Anirban Lahiri will pocket $2.18 million, with third-place Paul Casey taking home $1.38 million.

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2022 Players Championship.

