2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

Just like the Masters, Tiger Woods will be playing the weekend at the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. A clutch birdie on 16 and several gutsy par saves down the stretch secured the 15-time major champion a weekend tee time.
Will Zalatoris, who is quickly becoming a monster in majors, is the 36-hole leader after firing a second-round 65. Mito Pereira was one better than Willy Z on Friday and sits in solo second.
Justin Thomas is three back of Zalatoris after a second consecutive 67. Bubba Watson tied the PGA Championship scoring record with a Friday 63.
Rory McIlroy, the 18-hole leader, struggled in the second round, shooting a 1-over 71. He’s still in the mix just five shots back.
From tee times to TV info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the PGA Championship.
PGA: How to watch | ESPN+ streaming | Yardage book
All times ET.
Saturday tee times
|
Tee time
|
Players
|
8:00 a.m.
|
Brian Harman
|
8:10 a.m.
|
Lucas Glover, Sebastian Munoz
|
8:20 a.m.
|
Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino
|
8:30 a.m.
|
Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama
|
8:40 a.m.
|
Maverick McNealy, Luke List
|
8:50 a.m.
|
Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel
|
9:00 a.m.
|
Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel
|
9:10 a.m.
|
Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson
|
9:20 a.m.
|
Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin
|
9:30 a.m.
|
Shaun Norris, Tiger Woods
|
9:40 a.m.
|
Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman
|
9:50 a.m.
|
Sepp Straka, Adam Schenk
|
10:00 a.m.
|
Jason Day, Russell Henley
|
10:10 a.m.
|
Justin Harding, Marc Leishman
|
10:20 a.m.
|
Brendan Steele, Laurie Canter
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Thomas Pieters, Francesco Molinari
|
10:40 a.m.
|
Jon Rahm, Kramer Hickok
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III
|
11:10 a.m.
|
Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak
|
11:20 a.m.
|
K.H. Lee, Shane Lowry
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Justin Rose, Lanto Griffin
|
11:40 a.m.
|
Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth
|
11:50 a.m.
|
Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
|
12:00 p.m.
|
Aaron Wise, Robert MacIntyre
|
12:10 p.m.
|
Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Herbert
|
12:20 p.m.
|
Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge
|
12:40 p.m.
|
Adri Arnaus, Viktor Hovland
|
12:50 p.m.
|
Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Patrick Reed, Kevin Ka
|
1:10 p.m.
|
Bernd Weisberger, Max Homa
|
1:20 p.m.
|
Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Sam Burns, Gary Woodland
|
1:40 p.m.
|
Cameron Smith, Cameron Young
|
1:50 p.m.
|
Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar
|
2:10 p.m.
|
Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk
|
2:20 p.m.
|
Davis Riley, Matt Fitzpatrick
|
2:30 p.m.
|
Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer
|
2:40 p.m.
|
Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson
|
2:50 p.m.
|
Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira
How to watch
See the complete TV, streaming, radio listings here.
TV
PGA Championship Preview Show, 12:30-1 p.m., CBS
Third round (main coverage), 1-7 p.m., CBS
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins (alternate telecast), 9-10 a.m., ESPN
Golf Central – Live From the PGA Championship, 7-9 p.m., Golf Channel
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report, 9-10 p.m, CBS Sports Network
Third round replay, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Streaming
Third round (Featured groups, featured holes), 8 a.m. till end of play, ESPN+
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins (alternate telecast), 9 to 10 a.m., ESPN+
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins (alternate telecast), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., ESPN+
Third round, 1 to 7 p.m., Paramount+
Radio
Third round, Live Championship play-by-play, 2 p.m. to end of round, SiriusXM and Westwood One
Streaming radio
Third round, Live Championship play-by-play, 2 p.m. to end of round, SXM App (siriusxm.us/SXMPGATourRadio), Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
Full schedule of TV, streaming and radio times here.