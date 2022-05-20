2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

Just like the Masters, Tiger Woods will be playing the weekend at the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. A clutch birdie on 16 and several gutsy par saves down the stretch secured the 15-time major champion a weekend tee time.

Will Zalatoris, who is quickly becoming a monster in majors, is the 36-hole leader after firing a second-round 65. Mito Pereira was one better than Willy Z on Friday and sits in solo second.

Justin Thomas is three back of Zalatoris after a second consecutive 67. Bubba Watson tied the PGA Championship scoring record with a Friday 63.

Rory McIlroy, the 18-hole leader, struggled in the second round, shooting a 1-over 71. He’s still in the mix just five shots back.

From tee times to TV info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the PGA Championship.

PGA: How to watch | ESPN+ streaming | Yardage book

All times ET.

Saturday tee times

Tee time Players 8:00 a.m. Brian Harman 8:10 a.m. Lucas Glover, Sebastian Munoz 8:20 a.m. Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino 8:30 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama 8:40 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Luke List 8:50 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel 9:00 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel 9:10 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson 9:20 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin 9:30 a.m. Shaun Norris, Tiger Woods 9:40 a.m. Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman 9:50 a.m. Sepp Straka, Adam Schenk 10:00 a.m. Jason Day, Russell Henley 10:10 a.m. Justin Harding, Marc Leishman 10:20 a.m. Brendan Steele, Laurie Canter 10:30 a.m. Thomas Pieters, Francesco Molinari 10:40 a.m. Jon Rahm, Kramer Hickok 11:00 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III 11:10 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak 11:20 a.m. K.H. Lee, Shane Lowry 11:30 a.m. Justin Rose, Lanto Griffin 11:40 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth 11:50 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau 12:00 p.m. Aaron Wise, Robert MacIntyre 12:10 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Herbert 12:20 p.m. Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler 12:30 p.m. Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge 12:40 p.m. Adri Arnaus, Viktor Hovland 12:50 p.m. Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power 1:00 p.m. Patrick Reed, Kevin Ka 1:10 p.m. Bernd Weisberger, Max Homa 1:20 p.m. Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann 1:30 p.m. Sam Burns, Gary Woodland 1:40 p.m. Cameron Smith, Cameron Young 1:50 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar 2:10 p.m. Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk 2:20 p.m. Davis Riley, Matt Fitzpatrick 2:30 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer 2:40 p.m. Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson 2:50 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira

How to watch

Story continues

See the complete TV, streaming, radio listings here.

TV

PGA Championship Preview Show, 12:30-1 p.m., CBS

Third round (main coverage), 1-7 p.m., CBS

PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins (alternate telecast), 9-10 a.m., ESPN

Golf Central – Live From the PGA Championship, 7-9 p.m., Golf Channel

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report, 9-10 p.m, CBS Sports Network

Third round replay, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Streaming

Third round (Featured groups, featured holes), 8 a.m. till end of play, ESPN+

PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins (alternate telecast), 9 to 10 a.m., ESPN+

PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins (alternate telecast), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., ESPN+

Third round, 1 to 7 p.m., Paramount+

Radio

Third round, Live Championship play-by-play, 2 p.m. to end of round, SiriusXM and Westwood One

Streaming radio

Third round, Live Championship play-by-play, 2 p.m. to end of round, SXM App ( ), Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Full schedule of TV, streaming and radio times here.