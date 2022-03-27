2022 Oscars Red Carpet Photo Gallery – The Hamden Journal

The 94th Annual Academy Awards celebration is officially kicked off, the competition to watch is taking place live on the official red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Among the arrivals is a sea of jewel-toned glamour from the likes of Niecy Nash, Reba McEntire, Amaree McKenstry-Hall, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Diane Warren, and Naomi Scott; pretty pastels on Kodi Smit-McPhee, Saniyya Sidney, and Sebastian Yatra; metallics from Lupita Nyong’o and Jessica Chastain; as well as classic black and white looks from Denis Villeneuve, Wanda Sykes, Youn Yuh-jung, Karamo Brown, Maddie Ziegler, and Nyle DiMarco. The televised Academy Awards ceremony can be streamed live by viewers in select markets at abc.com or on the ABC app. Fans can watch the live broadcast on those platforms by signing in with a participating TV provider.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are the show’s hosts, and will preside over a lineup of presenters that includes Jennifer Garner, Samuel L. Jackson, Mila Kunis, Kevin Costner, Lupita Nyong’o, Bill Murray, Tyler Perry, Anthony Hopkins, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Uma Thurman and John Travolta.

As for the movies, Netflix’s The Power of the Dog and Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune lead all nominees coming into the night, Power of the Dog and Apple’s CODA emerging as frontrunners in the marquee Best Picture category. If either win it would mark the first time a streaming service has claimed that crown.

Click the photo above to start the gallery of the best looks from the red carpet.