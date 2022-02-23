2022 Olympics Closing Ceremony Garners Less Than 7M Viewers – The Hamden Journal

The 2022 Beijing Olympics concluded Sunday with icy fanfare, a spirited speech from International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach and an audience count that pales in comparison to previous Winter games.

In overnight numbers, NBC’s Sunday primetime coverage of the closing ceremony gathered a 1.0 demo rating 6.57 million viewers, bringing the least-watched Winter Olympics to what seems only an appropriate ending, ratings-wise. In 2018, the PyeongChang games gathered 14.8 million viewers in final primetime numbers. In 2014, NBC brought in 15.1 million viewers for the Sochi Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

Overall, NBCUniversal tracked an average Total Audience Delivery of 11.4 million viewers each night of coverage across all platforms including NBC, Peacock and USA. This marks a 42% decrease from the 2018 games’ 19.8 million total audience down.

Already looking at record lows overall for Olympic viewing, NBCUniversal has not yet released data for the closing ceremony. When they do, expect metrics from Peacock, the NBCSports app and other platforms and repeat viewings to be baked into their total. This post will be updated accordingly when those numbers are available.

The country racking up the most medals of the 2022 Winter Olympics was Norway, with a total of 37 – 16 gold, 8 silver and 13 bronze. The Russian Olympic Committee, with 32 medals, followed in 2nd place. Germany came in third with 27 total medals. Despite impressive showings by the likes of snowboarder Chloe Kim and figure skater Nathan Chen, who both nabbed gold for their performances, the United States placed fifth with a total of 25 Olympic medals. Also among the top ten best-performing countries are Italy, Sweden, Japan and Canada.