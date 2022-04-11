2022 NFL mock draft roundup 12.0: An Eagles trade-up possibility

A trade-up possibility for Eagles in latest mock draft roundup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL Draft is less than three weeks away and thanks to the Eagles’ trade with the Saints last week, these mock draft roundups are going to look a bit different.

The Eagles traded away one of their first-round picks and now have the No. 15 and the No. 18 picks in the first round.

Here’s our first mock draft roundup since the trade, including one scenario where Howie Roseman isn’t done dealing:

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

10. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

What they said: “The Eagles had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last year. Davis immediately rectifies that issue with his block-out-the-sun build. GM Howie Roseman continues his wheeling-and-dealing ways, giving up third- and fifth-round picks to move up five spots for Davis.”

18. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

What they said: “The Eagles take advantage of teams’ “positional value” knock on safeties, much like the Chargers did when landing Derwin James at No. 17 overall four years ago. Hamilton’s athleticism is not as impressive as James’, but his intelligence and big range in the back half will make him an excellent addition to Philadelphia’s secondary.”

51. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

101. Josh Thompson, CB, Texas

My Take on the haul: First off, this is a four-round mock draft with trades, which means poor Chad probably didn’t leave his house for several days. As far as the trade up, the compensation seems about right. Last year, the Eagles used a third-round pick to jump from 12 to 10 so it’ll take a bit more to get from 15 to 10. The Eagles gave up their higher third-round pick and a fifth for the jump. What about the player? Well, there’s a lot to like about Jordan Davis. The giant defensive tackle was a run-stuffer in college and part of me thinks it’s crazy to trade up to draft a run-stuffing lineman. But then Davis went to the combine and showed insane athleticism that really makes you think he can grow as a pass rusher too and be an overall headache for offensive lines at the next level. Not sure Davis would be their primary trade-up target, but that compensation is fair and a scenario where the Eagles move up from 15 is still very much in play.

Story continues

As far as the other two picks, the Eagles have never drafted a safety in the first round but it’s hard to argue with the value of taking Hamilton that deep in the draft. Many expect him to go in the top 5 or at least in the top 10. Christian Watson in the second round would be a solid pick. He’s 6-4 threat who wowed at the Senior Bowl. And finishing it off with a cornerback in the third fits too. The Eagles need to add in their secondary.

Zack Patraw, SI.com

15. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

What they said: “His eyes always seem to be in the right place and he picks up on route combinations very quickly. He rarely has a wasted step in his drops or breaks, and his angles are impeccable. Stays low in his drops and when positioning in zone, and his feet are quick and precise to change direction or spring into action.”

18. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

What they said: “He counters his naturally high pad level by extending and preventing opponents from getting under his pads. Davis can convert his get off into power, being tough to stop once he builds up momentum. Quick hands and lateral agility make him a potent gap shooter against aggressive blockers.”

51. David Bell, WR, Purdue

My take on the haul: We just had the Eagles’ trading up to get Davis and now we have him falling to them at No. 18. The Eagles would obviously much rather this second scenario, not giving up two additional picks to land a player like Davis.

McDuffie is a player who has been linked to the Eagles repeatedly for good reason. The Eagles need corners and it’s likely that Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley will be out of their range. McDuffie is considered by many to be the next best option (although, I’m a bigger fan of Andrew Booth from Clemson). The one thing that might worry some about McDuffie is his short arms. He’s just 5-11 and has sub 30-inch arms, which can matter for outside corners. If the Eagles overlook that, then he’s a fine value pick.

In the second round, it feels a tad early for Bell, the 6-1, 212-pounder from Purdue. Bell had great numbers in college but his test results from the combine left plenty to be desired. He might have a high floor as a prospect but doesn’t likely have a high ceiling. If you have a choice between Watson and Bell, for instance, I’d go with Watson and tremendous upside.

Peter Schrager, NFL.com

15. Drake London, WR, USC

What they said: “If London slips this far, someone could trade up to get him — like we saw the Eagles do with DeVonta Smith last year. In this scenario, though, Philly gets to stick and pick. But, wait … Could the Eagles actually spend a third straight first-rounder on a wideout? Sure, why not? Nick Sirianni is an offensive coach, Howie Roseman isn’t scared to go back to the well, and Jalen Reagor hasn’t played up to expectations. Not to mention, Smith and London — two different body types — would be a nasty 1-2 punch.”

18. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

What they said: “There may be University of Washington scar tissue at the corner spot in Philly after the Sidney Jones pick a few years back, but I don’t think that will block Howie Roseman from addressing an area of need and doing so with a talented prospect. McDuffie and his teammate, Kyler Gordon, are right up there after Gardner and Stingley on CB boards.”

My take on the haul: These are two of the most popular names being linked to the Eagles. We already went over McDuffie. As for London, the Eagles still need receivers and if they’re looking for a big-bodied complement to Smith, then London is it. He had over 1,000 receiving yards in just eight games in 2021. He’s not my favorite first-round receiver but he’s a good player and he fills a body type if that’s what the Eagles are going for.

Anthony Treash, PFF

15. Drake London, WR, USC

What they said: “Before breaking his ankle in Week 9, London was flying up draft boards and had posted a 91.8 receiving grade along the way. He dominated in one-on-one scenarios, consistently won with physicality and displayed elite ball skills.

“Across eight games, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound receiver totaled 19 contested catches, six more than any other Power Five wide receiver through Week 12, and broke a colossal 22 tackles after the catch.”

18. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

What they said: “There are few bones to pick with Lloyd’s game as a prospect. He’s explosive, intuitive and has the frame and physicality the NFL is looking for.

“Lloyd was one of only four players at the position who earned a 90.0-plus PFF grade in 2021. He graded above 80.0 against the run, in coverage and as a blitzer.”

51. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

What they said: “Joseph was the highest-graded safety at the FBS level in 2021, serving as a high-level playmaker in coverage who accumulated five interceptions and four pass breakups while providing sound run defense and tackling.

“The Illinois safety has long limbs (33.25-inch arms) for his 6-foot, 200-pound frame. Between his length, ball skills and coverage skills, he provided a lot to like entering the 2022 Senior Bowl, and he lived up to the hype with two interceptions and pass breakups during the one-on-ones and team drills.”

My take on the haul: Lloyd was a very popular name for the Eagles for a while, but we all know their history at the position. They haven’t drafted an off-ball linebacker in the first round since 1979. Will Lloyd change that? When the Eagles had three first-rounders it was easier to explain that they would make what they view as a “luxury pick” because they had so many. But now with two, it seems less likely they’d do it or at least that they’d have that thought process. The one reason Lloyd could buck the trend is because of his ability as a pass rusher. We know the Eagles don’t value pure linebackers as much as other teams but they do value pass rush ability and Lloyd offers some of that. If they want to draft him this high, it would likely be because of his versatile skills.

And then the Joseph pick in Round 2 is one I like a lot. He’s one of several safeties likely to go in the second round, perhaps in the Eagles range. In this mock, Lewis Cine (Georgia) went at No. 47 to Washington and Jalen Pitre (Baylor) was long gone. That gave the Eagles their choice of Joseph, Jaquan Brisker (PSU) and Daxton Hill (Michigan) at 51.

Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports

15. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

What they said: “The Eagles finally snap their 43-year streak of drafting a linebacker in the first round, getting an impact player who changes their defense in Lloyd. A player the Eagles can use in pass-rush situations, Lloyd has a knack for finding the football and getting to the quarterback (his 31 pressures were sixth amongst linebackers last year). He’ll line up in the middle of Jonathan Gannon’s defense.”

18. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

What they said: “Somehow Williams falls to the Eagles at No. 18, and Philadelphia gets the wide receiver who has the potential to be the next Tyreek Hill in this class. A smooth route-runner with the ability to go vertical, Williams is the big-play wideout the Eagles need in the passing game — a perfect compliment to DeVonta Smith. Jalen Hurts gets a fair shot at succeeding as the Eagles quarterback in 2022.”

My take on the haul: This would give the Eagles two dynamic players on either side of the ball. There are the obvious omissions of a defensive lineman and a cornerback, but the two players here are solid. I’m a big fan of Williams and what his deep threat ability could mean for the Eagles’ offense.