2022 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round projections

The draft is nearing
The NFL will welcome an influx of young talent into its ranks beginning on April 28 with the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. This year’s draft doesn’t have a consensus top quarterback or a signal-caller penciled in as a lock to go in the top 10. However, it does feature very impressive depth at multiple positions and countless potential difference-makers at the next level.
This is List Wire’s crack at projecting the impending craziness of the first round of this year’s draft…
Jacksonville Jaguars: Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is among the top candidates to be the No. 1 pick in April’s draft.
Detroit Lions: Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton
Houston Texans: Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux
New York Jets: Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner
New York Giants: Alabama OT Evan Neal
Carolina Panthers: Liberty QB Malik Willis
New York Giants (via CHI): LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Atlanta Falcons: Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson
Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu
New York Jets (via SEA): Georgia EDGE Travon Walker
Washington Commanders: USC WR Drake London
Minnesota Vikings: Washington CB Trent McDuffie
Houston Texans (via CLE): Mississippi State OT Charles Cross
Baltimore Ravens: Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II
Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis
New Orleans Saints (via IND): Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann
Los Angeles Chargers: Georgia DL Jordan Davis
Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): Utah LB Devin Lloyd
New Orleans Saints (via PHI): Alabama WR Jameson Williams
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett
New England Patriots: Florida CB Kaiir Elam
Green Bay Packers (via LV): Ohio State WR Chris Olave
Arizona Cardinals: Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum
Dallas Cowboys: Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt
Buffalo Bills: Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.
Tennessee Titans: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Boston College OL Zion Johnson
Green Bay Packers: Georgia S Lewis Cine
Kansas City Chiefs (via SF): Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe
Kansas City Chiefs: Penn State S Jaquan Brisker
Cincinnati Bengals: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
Detroit Lions: Michigan EDGE David Ojabo
