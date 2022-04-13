2022 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round projections

The draft is nearing

The NFL will welcome an influx of young talent into its ranks beginning on April 28 with the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. This year’s draft doesn’t have a consensus top quarterback or a signal-caller penciled in as a lock to go in the top 10. However, it does feature very impressive depth at multiple positions and countless potential difference-makers at the next level.

This is List Wire’s crack at projecting the impending craziness of the first round of this year’s draft…

Jacksonville Jaguars: Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is among the top candidates to be the No. 1 pick in April’s draft.

Detroit Lions: Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

Houston Texans: Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Jets: Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner

New York Giants: Alabama OT Evan Neal

Carolina Panthers: Liberty QB Malik Willis

New York Giants (via CHI): LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Atlanta Falcons: Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu

New York Jets (via SEA): Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Washington Commanders: USC WR Drake London

Minnesota Vikings: Washington CB Trent McDuffie

Houston Texans (via CLE): Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

Baltimore Ravens: Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

New Orleans Saints (via IND): Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

Los Angeles Chargers: Georgia DL Jordan Davis

Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): Utah LB Devin Lloyd

New Orleans Saints (via PHI): Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett

New England Patriots: Florida CB Kaiir Elam

Green Bay Packers (via LV): Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Arizona Cardinals: Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

Dallas Cowboys: Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

Buffalo Bills: Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Tennessee Titans: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Boston College OL Zion Johnson

Green Bay Packers: Georgia S Lewis Cine

Kansas City Chiefs (via SF): Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

Kansas City Chiefs: Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Cincinnati Bengals: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

Detroit Lions: Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

