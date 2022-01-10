The NFL changed its rules for head coaching and General Manager interviews this year and teams with vacancies are allowed to begin interviewing candidates in the final two weeks of the regular season.

We’ll keep track of all firings, interviews, and hirings right here, so check back often to see what moves teams are making as they get ready for the 2022 season.

Las Vegas: Head coach Jon Gruden resigned on October 11. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia was named interim head coach.

Jacksonville: Head coach Urban Meyer was fired on December 16. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was named interim coach. Requested interviews with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Requested interviews with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Requested interview with Colts defeAdd Newnsive coordinator Matt Eberflus and are expected to interview former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Requested interview with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Expected to interview former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. Pederson is scheduled to interview with the team on December 30. Hackett and Quinn declined to interview during the regular season. Interviewed Bowles on January 3. Interviewed Caldwell January 4. Expected to interview Hackett during Packers’ playoff bye week. Interviewing Leftwich on January 7. Interviewing Moore on January 7. Set to interview former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien after January 10.

Denver: Fired head coach Vic Fangio on January 9.

Minnesota: Fired head coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman on January 10.

Chicago: Fired head coach Matt Nagy on January 10. Fired General Manager Ryan Pace on January 10.

Miami: Fired head coach Brian Flores on January 10.

