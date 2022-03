2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament Bracket & TV Schedule Set – The Hamden Journal

Let the March Madness begin.

The 2022 men’s NCAA tournament schedule was set today, with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio and the Final Four set for New Orleans.

Selection Sunday for the men’s tournament is at 6 p.m. ET on March 13 on CBS. The women’s selections will be made at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

A quick timeline is as follows. All times are ET.

Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. on March 13; CBS

First Four: March 15

No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – 6:40 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. 12 Wyoming vs. No. 12 Indiana – 9:10 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

First Four: March 16

No. 16 Wright State vs. No. 16 Bryant – 6:40 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Notre Dame – 9:10 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

First round: March 17

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan – 12:15 p.m.; CBS

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State – 12:40 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis – 1:45 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State – 2 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood – 2:45 p.m.; CBS

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond – 3:10 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State – 4:15 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette – 4:30 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State – 6:50 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s – 7:10 p.m.; CBS

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Indiana/Wyoming – 7:20 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton – 7:27 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont – 9:20 p.m.; TNT, Sling TV

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco – 9:40 p.m.; CBS

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron – 9:50 p.m.; TBS, Sling TV

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – 9:57 p.m.; truTV, Sling TV

First round: March 18

Second round: March 19-20

Sweet 16: March 24-25

Elite Eight: March 26-27

Final Four: April 2

NCAA championship game: April 4

Click here for a copy of the tournament bracket.