2022 Kentucky Derby betting odds: Contenders, horses, jockeys, trainers

Here are the current odds, per cbssports.com, for this year’s 148th Kentucky Derby, which is scheduled for May 7. Odds will be updated leading up to race day.
Horse, trainer, jockey odds
Epicenter, Steven Amussen, Joel Rosario, 5-1
Smile Happy, Kenneth McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 6-1
Forbidden Kingdom, Richard Mandella, Juan Hernandez, 8-1
Messier, Tim Yakteen, John Velazquez, 8-1
White Abarrio, Saffie Joseph, Tyler Gaffalione, 8-1
Tiz the Bomb, Kenneth McPeek, Brian Joseph Hernandez, 12-1
Cyberknife, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 12-1
Charge It, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 12-1
Simplification, Antonio Sano, Jose Ortiz, 15-1
Early Voting, Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 20-1
Mo Donegal, Todd Pletcher, Joel Rosario, 20-1
Morello, Steven Amussen, Jose Lezcano, 20-1
Zandon, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 20-1
Emmanuel, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 20-1
Pioneer of Medina, Todd Pletcher, Tyler Gaffalione, 30-1
Zozos, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 30-1
Barber Road, John Alexander Ortiz, Reylu Gutierrez, 30-1
Crown Pride, Koichi Shintani, Damian Lane, 50-1
Ethereal Road, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Contreras, 50-1
In Due Time, Kelly Breen, Paco Lopez, 50-1
Slow Down Andy, Doug O’Neill, Mario Gutierrez, 50-1
Summer Is Tomorrow, Bhupat Seemar, Mickael Barzalona, 50-1
Tawny Port, Brad Cox, Manuel Franco, 50-1
