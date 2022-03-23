2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards complete winners list

Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo took home the male and female artist of the year awards at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday night.

Host LL Cool J opened the award show with a medley of songs. The rapper wore a red tracksuit with a matching red beanie. He accessorized with sunglasses and white sneakers.

The rapper also acknowledged the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war amid the show.

“Before we continue, I want to send love and support to the people of Ukraine,” LL Cool J said.

“Our prayers are with the innocent people who have lost their lives as the result of this terrible war and with the Ukrainian citizens. They are all living through this crisis every day and I think it’s very important that we send our prayers and our love to them and let them know that we stand with them.

“We join the Ukrainian people and wish you a speedy and just resolution.”

Viewers also got to see performances by Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Here’s a look at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners:

Song of the year: “Levitating” – Dua Lipa

Female artist of the year: Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo poses with her award for Best Female Artist at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. FilmMagic

Male artist of the year: Lil Nas X

Best duo/group of the year: Silk Sonic

Best collaboration: “Stay” – The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

Best new pop artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Best pop album of the year: “30” – Adele

Alternative album of the year: “Happily Ever After” – Billie Eilish

Alternative song of the year: “Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative artist of the year: Machine Gun Kelly

Best new alternative artist: Maneskin

Rock album of the year: “Medicine at Midnight” – Foo Fighters

Rock song of the year: “Waiting on a War” – Foo Fighters

Rock artist of the year: Foo Fighters

Best new rock artist: Mammoth WVH

Country song of the year: “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Lil Nas X, winner of Male Artist of the Year and iHeartRadio Hat Trick, poses in the press room at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Getty Images

Country artist of the year: Luke Combs

Best new country artist: Lainey Wilson

Dance song of the year: “Do It to It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish

Dance artist of the year: David Guetta

Hip-hop album of the year: “The Off-Season” – J. Cole

Hip-hop song of the year: “What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke

Hip-hop artist of the year: Drake

Best new hip-hop artist: Yung Bleu

R&B song of the year: “Leave the Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

R&B artist of the year: Jazmin Sullivan

Best new R&B artist: Giveon

R&B Album of the year: “An Evening with Silk Sonic” – Silk Sonic

Best new Latin artist: Grupo Firme

Producer of the year: FINNEAS

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Songwriter of the year: Omer Fedi

Tour of the year: Love On Tour – Harry Styles

Best lyrics (socially voted category): “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift

Best cover song (socially voted category): “good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello

David Guetta, winner of Dance Artist of the Year, poses with his awards at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Best fan army (socially voted category): #BTSARMY – BTS

Best music video (socially voted category): “Butter” – BTS

Social star award (socially voted category): Bella Poarch

TikTok songwriter of the year (socially voted category): Jax

Best comeback album (socially voted category): “30” – Adele

TikTok bop of the year (socially voted category): “good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo