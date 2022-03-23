2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards complete winners list

Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo took home the male and female artist of the year awards at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday night.
Host LL Cool J opened the award show with a medley of songs. The rapper wore a red tracksuit with a matching red beanie. He accessorized with sunglasses and white sneakers.
The rapper also acknowledged the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war amid the show.
“Before we continue, I want to send love and support to the people of Ukraine,” LL Cool J said.
“Our prayers are with the innocent people who have lost their lives as the result of this terrible war and with the Ukrainian citizens. They are all living through this crisis every day and I think it’s very important that we send our prayers and our love to them and let them know that we stand with them.
“We join the Ukrainian people and wish you a speedy and just resolution.”
Viewers also got to see performances by Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
Here’s a look at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners:
Song of the year: “Levitating” – Dua Lipa
Female artist of the year: Olivia Rodrigo
Male artist of the year: Lil Nas X
Best duo/group of the year: Silk Sonic
Best collaboration: “Stay” – The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
Best new pop artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Best pop album of the year: “30” – Adele
Alternative album of the year: “Happily Ever After” – Billie Eilish
Alternative song of the year: “Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear
Alternative artist of the year: Machine Gun Kelly
Best new alternative artist: Maneskin
Rock album of the year: “Medicine at Midnight” – Foo Fighters
Rock song of the year: “Waiting on a War” – Foo Fighters
Rock artist of the year: Foo Fighters
Best new rock artist: Mammoth WVH
Country song of the year: “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Country artist of the year: Luke Combs
Best new country artist: Lainey Wilson
Dance song of the year: “Do It to It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish
Dance artist of the year: David Guetta
Hip-hop album of the year: “The Off-Season” – J. Cole
Hip-hop song of the year: “What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke
Hip-hop artist of the year: Drake
Best new hip-hop artist: Yung Bleu
R&B song of the year: “Leave the Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
R&B artist of the year: Jazmin Sullivan
Best new R&B artist: Giveon
R&B Album of the year: “An Evening with Silk Sonic” – Silk Sonic
Best new Latin artist: Grupo Firme
Producer of the year: FINNEAS
Songwriter of the year: Omer Fedi
Tour of the year: Love On Tour – Harry Styles
Best lyrics (socially voted category): “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift
Best cover song (socially voted category): “good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello
Best fan army (socially voted category): #BTSARMY – BTS
Best music video (socially voted category): “Butter” – BTS
Social star award (socially voted category): Bella Poarch
TikTok songwriter of the year (socially voted category): Jax
Best comeback album (socially voted category): “30” – Adele
TikTok bop of the year (socially voted category): “good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo