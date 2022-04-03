2022 Grammys Winners List – Updating Throughout Show – The Hamden Journal

The Recording Academy is handing out its 64th annual Grammy Awards today and tonight in Las Vegas, starting with the Premiere Ceremony preshow at 12:30 p.m. PT. The televised portion starts at 5 p.m. PT.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is back to host the ceremony, which was postponed from its original January 31 date in Los Angeles amid the Omicron surge. LeVar Burton hosts the early show, during which 70-plus awards will be presented. See the winners list below and the Grammy nominees here.

Grammys: Barack Obama, LeVar Burton & Dave Chappelle Among Spoken-Word Nominees

The Recording Academy



Slated to perform tonight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Strip are J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood, and Rachel Zegler.

The many presenters will include Jared Leto, Joni Mitchell, newly minted Oscar winner Questlove, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Mackie, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez.

Broadway Mostly Shut Out Of Grammy Nominations: Bob Dylan Left To Represent

The telecast also will feature a special segment meant to raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine and give viewers an opportunity to take action and contribute to the global “Stand Up for Ukraine” campaign.

CBS will air the 2022 Grammys live coast-to-coast starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Produced by Fulwell 73 with Raj Kapoor serving as showrunner, the ceremony also will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Hamish Hamilton returns as director.

The winners at the 64th Grammys will be posted below.

Recording Academy Commits To Grammy Awards Inclusion Rider

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.