2022 Grammys Red Carpet Photo Gallery – The Hamden Journal

The stars and sun aligned on the Grammy red carpet this warm Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prominent artists and entertainers arrived in iridescent one-pieces, print dresses and colorful suits in anticipation of a spectacular evening.

Las Vegas is hosting the 2022 awards instead of the usual New York/Los Angeles metro regions. The pandemic bumped this year’s event from its originally scheduled Los Angeles date in January. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah hosts for the second year in a row.

The Grammys will air live from Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 at 8 PM ET/ PM PT, with red carpet coverage beginning an hour earlier. The event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas will be available on CBS for broadcast and cable television watchers, and there will be a live online stream and on-demand versions on Paramount+.

You can also watch the pre-show to the regular ceremony, when about 76 of the 86 awards are handed out. That event, known as the Premiere Ceremony, begins at 3:30 Eastern, 12:30 Pacific and will be available to watch on grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

Grammy winner and current nominee LeVar Burton will be hosting the Premiere Ceremony, which is held at the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom. Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon, Kalani Pe’a, John Popper and the Isaacs will open the show. Others scheduled to perform include current nominees Jimmie Allen, Ledisi, Mon Laferte, Allison Russell and Curtis Stewart.

