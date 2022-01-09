2022 Golden Globes winners announced at muted, starless ceremony

Free from its ceremony’s typically boozy fanfare, celebrity spectacle, and prime platform atop a network TV broadcast, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is set to hand out its annual batch of Golden Globes at a muted presentation one year after the organization was rocked by scandal.
The scaled-down event began at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT inside Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton hotel, where various HFPA focused on announcing winners in film and TV categories in addition to highlighting the group’s philanthropy initiatives. Though it was previously announced that no stars would attend the ceremony, Jamie Lee Curtis made a surprise video appearance to “share a message on the importance of the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts year round,” per an HFPA tweet.
Long seen as a key precursor in the run-up to the Oscars, the Globes fell from their pedestal just before the 2021 ceremony, after the Los Angeles Times ran a story highlighting long-speculated issues within the group. The piece revealed the HPFA had no Black members among the group’s 87 voters, all of whom were U.S.-based journalists working for international publications at the time. After multiple celebrities spoke out against the HFPA (with some, like Tom Cruise, even returning their Globe statues in protest), a group of 100 publicity firms banded together to demand “profound and lasting change” from the HFPA, and NBC ultimately nixed the 2022 Golden Globes broadcast from its schedule.
Though the HFPA has announced measures to correct course following the controversy — including welcoming 21 new, diverse members to its voting ranks, overhauling its bylaws, and partnering with the NAACP on new inclusion initiatives — many in the industry have doubts about it regaining its former glory on the awards trail.
“Any nomination from that organization this year is tainted,” a prominent publicity head (who wished to remain anonymous) previously told EW, while another longtime campaign mastermind added, “You focus on laurels that give pedigree and bring attention in a positive way. Given the conversation right now, [the Globes don’t] feel positive. [They don’t] feel like forward momentum.”
Still, this year’s list of nominees, which Snoop Dogg announced in December, encompasses most of the usual suspects that have built up a significant profile so far in the hunt for Oscars attention, like Kristen Stewart’s leading performance as Lady Diana in Spencer, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama Belfast, Steven Spielberg’s ambitious adaptation of West Side Story (and its critically lauded cast), and Jane Campion’s first feature film in 12 years, The Power of the Dog.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)
WINNER: Drive My Car (Japan)
The Hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (France, Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
WINNER: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Animated
WINNER: Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune
Germanie Franco, Encanto
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Van Morrison for “Down to Joy” from Belfast
Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto
Beyoncé and Dixson for “Be Alive” from King Richard
WINNER: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die
Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, and Carole King for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
WINNER: Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series – Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
WINNER: The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
WINNER: O Yeong-su, Squid Game
