2022 Film Festival Gallery – The Hamden Journal

After two truncated years of pandemic-related disruptions, film festivals around the world returned with full-flowing in-person events this year.

Berlin kicked things off with Carla Simon’s Catalonia-set drama Alcarràs scooping the Golden Bear. The top prizes at Venice, San Sebastian, Sundance, London, and Locarno were also all scooped by women filmmakers.

Over in Cannes, Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund joined the esteemed group of filmmakers to win the Palme d’Or twice with his satire of the super-rich Triangle Of Sadness. Other two-time winners include Francis Ford Coppola, Ken Loach, and Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne. In celebration, Östlund led a series of celebratory primal screams on the Croisette.

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg made his first-ever appearance at the Toronto Film Festival in September, where he debuted The Fablemans, his semi-autobiographical family drama. The pic went on to nab TIFF’s coveted People’s Choice award.

Accepting the award, Spielberg said: “This is the most personal film I’ve ever made, and the warm reception from everyone in Toronto made my first visit to TIFF so intimate and personal for me and my entire Fabelman family. Thank you to Cameron Bailey and the incredible staff at TIFF; thank you to Universal Pictures; and a very special thank you to all the movie fans in Toronto who have made this past weekend one I’ll never forget.”

Click on the photo at the top of this post to scroll through our gallery of this year’s festival winners. Here’s to a 2023 packed with even more exciting film festival wins.