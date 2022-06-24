2022 Daytime Emmy Awards Winners List – The Hamden Journal

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has begun handing out the hardware at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The ceremony is airing live on the East Coast and streaming on Paramount+.

The Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem earned its first nomination in the Outstanding Daytime Drama category and will face off against DOOL, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless as the category again has five nominees for the first time since 2014. The in-person ceremony takes place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, after being virtual the past two years.

The Daytime Emmys recognize outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. The first set of trophies were distributed June 18 at the 49th Annual Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards.

The show opened with a not-so-subtle reference to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling. After host Kevin Frazier referenced how well his co-host Nischelle Turner looked in her blue gown, she replied, “I chose this dress. It was my choice.” The comment was met with huge applause.

Later, Drew Carey paid tribute to 50 years of The Price is Right.

Keep checking back as we update winners.

Outstanding Supporting Performance, Actor, in a Daytime Drama: Jeff Kober (General Hospital)

Outstanding Supporting Performance, Actress, in a Daytime Drama: Kelly Thiebaud (General Hospital)