2022 Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet — Photo Gallery – The Hamden Journal

The Daytime Emmy Awards are getting in full swing Friday at the Pasadena Civic Center, where awards will be presented in 14 marquee categories celebrating the best in daytime TV. Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner are hosting the 49th annual honors, which are being broadcast live tonight beginning at 6 ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The red carpet opened with the likes of Susan Lucci, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences president and CEO Adam Sharp, Cynthia Watros, Deidre Hall, Nancy Lee Grahn, Kelly Monaco, Cassandra Creech, Finola Hughes and more.

The Young and the Restless, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives pace this year’s field with 18, 17 and 11 nominations apiece, respectively; all are up in the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series race tonight along with CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and Peacock’s Days spinoff Beyond Salem.

The Kelly Clarkson Show and The View have nine noms each this year, with Kelly Clarkson coming into the night with a leading four wins already from last week’s Creative Arts ceremony.

Click on the photo above to launch the gallery and keep refreshing as more photos come in.