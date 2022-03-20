2022 Cinema Audio Society Awards Winners List – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros’ epic Dune won the Live Action Motion Picture prize Saturday at the 58th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards, duplicating its victory earlier this awards season at the MPSE Golden Reels to become the frontrunner in the Sound category at next week’s Oscars.
Dune beat out a field that included No Time to Die, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story. All but Spider-Man are up for the Sound Oscar this year (Belfast got the nod instead from the Motion Picture Academy).
Other film winners tonight in CAS ceremony, live and in-person at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, were Summer of Soul, which won the Motion Picture – Documentary Award. Encanto took the Animation prize.
On the TV side, winners included Yellowstone; Ted Lasso, which won the category at the 2021 Emmys; Mare of Easttown, which was nominated for the sound mixing Emmy; and The Beatles: Get Back, which also won earlier this year for sound editing at the MPSE Golden Reel Awards.
The society tonight bestowed honorary awards on Ridley Scott, who received the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award, accepting the honor virtually; and re-recording mixer Paul Massey, given the CAS Career Achievement Award.
Massey made it a double; he also was on the winning Summer of Soul team.
Last year, Sound of Metal won the CAS’ live-action prize on its way to winning the Sound Oscar, a category that beginning last year combines the crafts of sound editing and sound mixing. Earlier this awards season, Dune along with Nightmare Alley and West Side Story picked up the key wins at the Golden Reels.
Here’s the full CAS winners list:
MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION
Dune
Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell
Foley Mixer: Don White
TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR
Yellowstone
S4 Ep. 1 Half the Money
Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS
ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
MOTION PICTURES — ANIMATED
Encanto
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS
Song Mixer: David Boucher CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS
The Beatles: Get Back
Part 3
Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge
Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff
Music Mixer: Sam Okell
Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION
Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION
Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver
TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR
Ted Lasso
S2 Ep. 5 Rainbow
Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS
ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE
ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe
Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE
MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Production Mixer: Emily Strong
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu
Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
Music Mixer: Jimmy Douglas
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES
Mare of Easttown
Ep. 6 Sore Must Be The Storm
Production Mixer: Richard Bullock
Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter
CINEMA AUDIO SOCIETY FILMMAKER AWARD
Ridley Scott
CAS CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Paul Massey, CAS