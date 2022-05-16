2022 Billboard Music Awards: Complete List of Winners

The Billboard Music Awards returned to their Las Vegas home at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday for the first time in three years. Hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, the awards show saw major wins for Olivia Rodrigo and Ye, along with performances by two of the past year’s most controversial artists, Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen.
The top winners of the night were Olivia Rodrigo, who took home seven awards, including Top New Artist and Top Female Artist and Drake, who won five Top Artist and Rap Album. With those wins, Drake continues to build his record for the most Billboard Awards won by a single artist with 34 wins all-time. Ye, meanwhile, cleaned up the Christian and Gospel categories with his latest album “Donda” and its top single, “Hurricane.”
The BBMAs showcased stellar performances from this year’s Icon Award honoree Mary J. Blige, the Grammy-winning R&B duo Silk Sonic (who took home the awards for Top R&B Song for “Leave the Door Open”) and Ed Sheeran, who took to the stage halfway across the world from Belfast, where he is currently on tour.
The show was also noteworthy for having the first televised performance by rapper Travis Scott since the deadly crowd crush at his Astroworld festival in Houston last November. And not only a performance by Morgan Wallen — who had been dropped from his recording contract and forced to cancel a tour early last year after using the N-word while partying in Nashville – but he also won for Top Country Male Artist.
Mari Copeny, the 14-year-old best known as environmental justice activist Little Miss Flint, was also honored with the third annual Billboard Change Maker Award.
See below for a complete list of the nominees, with winners highlighted in bold:
Top Artist
Doja Cat
**WINNER – Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Givēon
Masked Wolf
**WINNER – Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Top Male Artist
**WINNER – Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
**WINNER – Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
**WINNER – BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
**WINNER – Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
**WINNER – Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
**WINNER – Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Adele
**WINNER – BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
**WINNER – Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
**WINNER – Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
BTS
Dua Lipa
**WINNER – Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
**WINNER – The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist
**WINNER – Doja Cat
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Givēon
Khalid
**WINNER – The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
**WINNER – Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Top R&B Tour
**WINNER – Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Rap Artist
**WINNER – Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
**WINNER – Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Latto
** WINNER – Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
**WINNER – Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
**WINNER – Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
** WINNER – Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
**WINNER – Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group
** WINNER – Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
**WINNER – Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Top Rock Artist
** WINNER – Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
**WINNER – The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist
**WINNER – Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist
**WINNER – Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
**WINNER – Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Calibre 50
**WINNER – Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
**WINNER – Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
** WINNER – Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
**WINNER – Ye
Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
**WINNER – Ye
Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele, “30”
Doja Cat, “Planet Her”
Drake, “Certified Lover Boy”
Morgan Wallen, “Dangerous: The Double Album”
**WINNER – Olivia Rodrigo, “SOUR”
Top Soundtrack
“Arcane League of Legends”
**WINNER – “Encanto”
“In The Heights”
“Sing 2”
“tick, tick…BOOM!”
Top R&B Album
** WINNER – Doja Cat, “Planet Her”
Givēon, “When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “An Evening With Silk Sonic”
Summer Walker, “Still Over It”
The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”
Top Rap Album
**WINNER – Drake, “Certified Lover Boy”
Moneybagg Yo, “A Gangsta’s Pain”
Rod Wave, “SoulFly”
The Kid LAROI, “F*ck Love”
Ye, “Donda”
Top Country Album
Florida Georgia Line, “Life Rolls On”
Lee Brice, “Hey World”
Taylor Swift, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”
**WINNER – Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Walker Hayes, “Country Stuff: The Album”
Top Rock Album
AJR, “OK Orchestra”
Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres”
Imagine Dragons, “Mercury – Act 1”
John Mayer, “Sob Rock”
**WINNER – twenty one pilots, “Scaled and Icy”
Top Latin Album
Eslabon Armado, “Corta Venas”
J Balvin, “Jose”
Kali Uchis, “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”
**WINNER – Karol G, “KG0516”
Rauw Alejandro, “Vice Versa”
Top Dance/Electronic Album
C418, “Minecraft – Volume Alpha”
FKA twigs, “Caprisongs”
**WINNER – Illenium, “Fallen Embers”
Porter Robinson, “Nurture”
Rüfüs Du Sol, “Surrender”
Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood, “My Savior”
CeCe Winans, “Believe for It”
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, “Old Church Basement”
Phil Wickham, “Hymn of Heaven”
**WINNER – Ye, “Donda”
Top Gospel Album
CeCe Winans, “Believe for It”
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, “Old Church Basement”
Maverick City Music, “Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition”
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, “Move Your Heart”
**WINNER – Ye, “Donda”
Top Hot 100 Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
**WINNER – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Streaming Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
**WINNER – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Selling Song
**WINNER – BTS, “Butter”
BTS, “Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top Radio Song
**WINNER – Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
**WINNER – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
**WINNER – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
BTS, “Butter”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
**WINNER – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Viral Song
**WINNER – Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Gayle, “abcdefu”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top R&B Song
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”
Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”
**WINNER – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”
Top Rap Song
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
**WINNER – Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Polo G, “Rapstar”
Top Country Song
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
**WINNER – Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top Rock Song
Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”
**WINNER – Måneskin, “Beggin’”
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Spot”
Top Latin Song
Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
Farruko, “Pepas”
**WINNER – Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
**WINNER – Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”
Tiësto, “The Business”
Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”
Top Christian Song
Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”
**WINNER – Ye, “Hurricane”
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off The Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”
Top Gospel Song
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “Jireh”
**WINNER – Ye, “Hurricane”
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off the Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”