2022 BAFTA Film Awards Winners — Full List – The Hamden Journal

The EE British Academy Film Awards are underway now at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with the in-person ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson poised to celebrate the best in British and international film for the year.

Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Dune and The Power of the Dog, all Oscar Best Picture nominees, headline the Best Picture race. Unusually, Power of the Dog star Benedict Cumberbatch is the only main actor or actress to be nominated for both a BAFTA and an Oscar. A year ago, BAFTA and the Academy were in lock-step on the big awards, matching on Best Picture (Nomadland) along with the main acting categories, directing (Chloé Zhao), animation, international feature and both screenplay races among others.

See the full list of noms here.

Overall, Warner Bros’ Dune leads all coming into the show with 11 noms, followed by Netflix’s The Power of the Dog with eight and Focus Features’ Belfast with six. Netflix tops all studios with 22 nominations, followed by Universal (17) and Warner Bros (16).

In the UK, the BAFTAs will air delayed as per usual on BBC One, BBC One HD and BBC iPlayer two hours after the live ceremony, when it will also stream in the U.S. on Britbox. So follow along with The Hamden Journal’s live blog (here) and as well as here where we will be updating with winners in real time.

Check back as we update the winners list below: