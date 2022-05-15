2022 AT&T Byron Nelson tee times, TV info for Sunday’s final round

The PGA Tour is in the Lone Star State this week before it crosses the Red River into Oklahoma for the year’s second men’s major — the PGA Championship — next week at Southern Hills.
TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, hosts this week’s 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson for the second time after its debut last year, and it’s time for the final round.
Sebastian Munoz was able to stay atop the leaderboard for the third straight day with a Saturday 6-under 66. However, Jordan Spieth, fresh off a win at the RBC Heritage, went full attack mode during the third round and fired an 8-under 64. Justin Thomas also signed for a 64 and is three shots back.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, below you’ll find everything you need to know for the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson.
Tee times
1st tee
|
Tee time
|
Players
|
10:20 a.m.
|
Xander Schauffele, Justin Lower, Pat Perez
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Mark Hubbard, Scott Stallings, Alex Noren
|
10:40 a.m.
|
Patrick Rodgers, Aaron Rai, Matt Kuchar
|
10:50 a.m.
|
Aaron Wise, Rory Sabbatini, Vince Whaley
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Mito Pereira, Davis Skinns, Michael Thompson
|
11:10 a.m.
|
Taylor Moore, Tom Hoge, Carlos Ortiz
|
11:20 a.m.
|
Dustin Johnson, Trey Mullinax, Austin Smotherman
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Hideki Matsuyama, Seamus Power, Joohyung Kim
|
11:40 a.m.
|
Maverick McNealy, Jason Kokrak, J.J. Spaun
|
11:50 a.m.
|
Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky, Peter Malnati
|
12:00 p.m.
|
Scottie Scheffler, Beau Hossler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
12:10 p.m.
|
Charl Schwartzel, Ryan Palmer, Davis Riley
|
12:20 p.m.
|
James Hahn, Justin Thomas, K.H. Lee
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Sebastian Munoz, Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann
10th tee
|
Tee time
|
Players
|
10:20 a.m.
|
Brice Garnett, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Matthew NeSmith, Paul Barjon, Seth Reeves
|
10:40 a.m.
|
Branden Grace, Nate Lashley, Francesco Molinari
|
10:50 a.m.
|
Conrad Shindler, Dylan Frittelli, Adam Scott
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Adam Schenk, Bill Haas, Emiliano Grillo
|
11:10 a.m.
|
Lanto Griffin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren
|
11:20 a.m.
|
Ian Poulter, Cameron Champ, Vaughn Taylor
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Matthias Schwab, Marc Leishman, Peter Uihlein
|
11:40 a.m.
|
Keith Mitchell, Tyler Duncan, Jason Day
|
11:50 a.m.
|
Adam Svensson, Kyle Wilshire, Sahith Theegala
|
12:00 p.m.
|
Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Martin Trainer
|
12:10 p.m.
|
Michael Gligic, Andrew Novak, Jhonattan Vegas
|
12:20 p.m.
|
Jared Wolfe, Max McGreevy, Dawie van der Walt
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Wesley Bryan, Patton Kizzire, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
TV, streaming, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Sunday, May 15th
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
