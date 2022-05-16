2022 AT&T Byron Nelson prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Craig Ranch

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Craig Ranch

by

The first-place check at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, the final tune-up for the PGA Championship, is good for $1,638,000. Not a bad way to ease into the second men’s major championship of the season.

K.H. Lee, 30, became the first player to defend his title at the tournament Nelson since Tom Watson in 1978-1980 and joined exclusive company with a couple other Hall of Famers: Sam Snead in 1957-58 and Jack Nicklaus in 1970-71 are the only other past champions to do so.

Jordan Spieth, who posted all four rounds in the 60s in the event for the first time, finished solo second.

“I love playing at home, I would love to win it some day,” Spieth said. “I had a good chance here, I don’t think I ever really had the lead on my own, I think I had a putt to maybe get the lead on my own on 10. But it would be nice to close one out.”

Check out the full list of money below.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Full leaderboard | PGA Tour all-time money list

AT&T Byron Nelson prize money

Pos

Player

Score

Winnings

1

K.H. Lee

-26

$1,638,000

2

Jordan Spieth

-25

$991,900

T3

Hideki Matsuyama

-24

$536,900

T3

Sebastian Munoz

-24

$536,900

T5

Ryan Palmer

-23

$336,700

T5

Xander Schauffele

-23

$336,700

T5

Justin Thomas

-23

$336,700

8

Charl Schwartzel

-22

$284,375

T9

James Hahn

-21

$247,975

T9

Peter Malnati

-21

$247,975

T9

Davis Riley

-21

$247,975

T12

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

-20

$193,375

T12

Matt Kuchar

-20

$193,375

T12

Alexander Noren

-20

$193,375

T15

Brice Garnett

-19

$161,525

T15

Scottie Scheffler

-19

$161,525

T17

Tom Hoge

-18

$116,708

T17

Beau Hossler

-18

$116,708

T17

Joohyung Kim

-18

$116,708

T17

Jason Kokrak

-18

$116,708

T17

Nate Lashley

-18

$116,708

T17

Francesco Molinari

-18

$116,708

T17

Mito Pereira

-18

$116,708

T17

Seamus Power

-18

$116,708

T25

David Lipsky

-17

$68,445

T25

Joaquin Niemann

-17

$68,445

T25

Rory Sabbatini

-17

$68,445

T25

Austin Smotherman

-17

$68,445

T25

Scott Stallings

-17

$68,445

T25

Michael Thompson

-17

$68,445

T25

Vincent Whaley

-17

$68,445

T32

Maverick McNealy

-16

$50,808

T32

Taylor Moore

-16

$50,808

T32

Trey Mullinax

-16

$50,808

T32

Patrick Rodgers

-16

$50,808

T32

Adam Scott

-16

$50,808

T32

Mark Hubbard

-16

$50,808

T38

Cameron Champ

-15

$36,855

T38

Branden Grace

-15

$36,855

T38

Stephan Jaeger

-15

$36,855

T38

Carlos Ortiz

-15

$36,855

T38

Pat Perez

-15

$36,855

T38

David Skinns

-15

$36,855

T38

J.J. Spaun

-15

$36,855

T38

Conrad Shindler

-15

$36,855

T46

Emiliano Grillo

-14

$25,680

T46

Justin Lower

-14

$25,680

T46

Andrew Novak

-14

$25,680

T46

Aaron Rai

-14

$25,680

T46

Callum Tarren

-14

$25,680

T51

Joseph Bramlett

-13

$21,635

T51

Jason Day

-13

$21,635

T51

Lanto Griffin

-13

$21,635

T51

Marc Leishman

-13

$21,635

T51

Matthew NeSmith

-13

$21,635

T51

Aaron Wise

-13

$21,635

T51

Jared Wolfe

-13

$21,635

T51

Brandon Wu

-13

$21,635

T59

Tyler Duncan

-12

$20,202

T59

Tommy Fleetwood

-12

$20,202

T59

Dustin Johnson

-12

$20,202

T59

Ian Poulter

-12

$20,202

T59

Matthias Schwab

-12

$20,202

T59

Jhonattan Vegas

-12

$20,202

T65

Paul Barjon

-11

$19,292

T65

Bill Haas

-11

$19,292

T65

Peter Uihlein

-11

$19,292

T65

Wesley Bryan

-11

$19,292

T69

Dylan Frittelli

-10

$18,564

T69

Chesson Hadley

-10

$18,564

T69

Seth Reeves

-10

$18,564

T69

Adam Svensson

-10

$18,564

T73

Michael Gligic

-9

$17,927

T73

Sepp Straka

-9

$17,927

T73

Vaughn Taylor

-9

$17,927

T76

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

-8

$17,381

T76

Keith Mitchell

-8

$17,381

T76

Martin Trainer

-8

$17,381

T79

Adam Schenk

-7

$16,926

T79

Sahith Theegala

-7

$16,926

T81

Dawie Van Der Walt

-6

$16,562

T81

Kyle Wilshire

-6

$16,562

T83

Patton Kizzire

-4

$16,198

T83

Max McGreevy

-4

$16,198