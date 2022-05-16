2022 AT&T Byron Nelson prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Craig Ranch

The first-place check at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, the final tune-up for the PGA Championship, is good for $1,638,000. Not a bad way to ease into the second men’s major championship of the season.
K.H. Lee, 30, became the first player to defend his title at the tournament Nelson since Tom Watson in 1978-1980 and joined exclusive company with a couple other Hall of Famers: Sam Snead in 1957-58 and Jack Nicklaus in 1970-71 are the only other past champions to do so.
Jordan Spieth, who posted all four rounds in the 60s in the event for the first time, finished solo second.
“I love playing at home, I would love to win it some day,” Spieth said. “I had a good chance here, I don’t think I ever really had the lead on my own, I think I had a putt to maybe get the lead on my own on 10. But it would be nice to close one out.”
AT&T Byron Nelson prize money
|
Pos
|
Player
|
Score
|
Winnings
|
1
|
K.H. Lee
|
-26
|
$1,638,000
|
2
|
Jordan Spieth
|
-25
|
$991,900
|
T3
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
-24
|
$536,900
|
T3
|
Sebastian Munoz
|
-24
|
$536,900
|
T5
|
Ryan Palmer
|
-23
|
$336,700
|
T5
|
Xander Schauffele
|
-23
|
$336,700
|
T5
|
Justin Thomas
|
-23
|
$336,700
|
8
|
Charl Schwartzel
|
-22
|
$284,375
|
T9
|
James Hahn
|
-21
|
$247,975
|
T9
|
Peter Malnati
|
-21
|
$247,975
|
T9
|
Davis Riley
|
-21
|
$247,975
|
T12
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
-20
|
$193,375
|
T12
|
Matt Kuchar
|
-20
|
$193,375
|
T12
|
Alexander Noren
|
-20
|
$193,375
|
T15
|
Brice Garnett
|
-19
|
$161,525
|
T15
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
-19
|
$161,525
|
T17
|
Tom Hoge
|
-18
|
$116,708
|
T17
|
Beau Hossler
|
-18
|
$116,708
|
T17
|
Joohyung Kim
|
-18
|
$116,708
|
T17
|
Jason Kokrak
|
-18
|
$116,708
|
T17
|
Nate Lashley
|
-18
|
$116,708
|
T17
|
Francesco Molinari
|
-18
|
$116,708
|
T17
|
Mito Pereira
|
-18
|
$116,708
|
T17
|
Seamus Power
|
-18
|
$116,708
|
T25
|
David Lipsky
|
-17
|
$68,445
|
T25
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
-17
|
$68,445
|
T25
|
Rory Sabbatini
|
-17
|
$68,445
|
T25
|
Austin Smotherman
|
-17
|
$68,445
|
T25
|
Scott Stallings
|
-17
|
$68,445
|
T25
|
Michael Thompson
|
-17
|
$68,445
|
T25
|
Vincent Whaley
|
-17
|
$68,445
|
T32
|
Maverick McNealy
|
-16
|
$50,808
|
T32
|
Taylor Moore
|
-16
|
$50,808
|
T32
|
Trey Mullinax
|
-16
|
$50,808
|
T32
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
-16
|
$50,808
|
T32
|
Adam Scott
|
-16
|
$50,808
|
T32
|
Mark Hubbard
|
-16
|
$50,808
|
T38
|
Cameron Champ
|
-15
|
$36,855
|
T38
|
Branden Grace
|
-15
|
$36,855
|
T38
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
-15
|
$36,855
|
T38
|
Carlos Ortiz
|
-15
|
$36,855
|
T38
|
Pat Perez
|
-15
|
$36,855
|
T38
|
David Skinns
|
-15
|
$36,855
|
T38
|
J.J. Spaun
|
-15
|
$36,855
|
T38
|
Conrad Shindler
|
-15
|
$36,855
|
T46
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
-14
|
$25,680
|
T46
|
Justin Lower
|
-14
|
$25,680
|
T46
|
Andrew Novak
|
-14
|
$25,680
|
T46
|
Aaron Rai
|
-14
|
$25,680
|
T46
|
Callum Tarren
|
-14
|
$25,680
|
T51
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
-13
|
$21,635
|
T51
|
Jason Day
|
-13
|
$21,635
|
T51
|
Lanto Griffin
|
-13
|
$21,635
|
T51
|
Marc Leishman
|
-13
|
$21,635
|
T51
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
-13
|
$21,635
|
T51
|
Aaron Wise
|
-13
|
$21,635
|
T51
|
Jared Wolfe
|
-13
|
$21,635
|
T51
|
Brandon Wu
|
-13
|
$21,635
|
T59
|
Tyler Duncan
|
-12
|
$20,202
|
T59
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
-12
|
$20,202
|
T59
|
Dustin Johnson
|
-12
|
$20,202
|
T59
|
Ian Poulter
|
-12
|
$20,202
|
T59
|
Matthias Schwab
|
-12
|
$20,202
|
T59
|
Jhonattan Vegas
|
-12
|
$20,202
|
T65
|
Paul Barjon
|
-11
|
$19,292
|
T65
|
Bill Haas
|
-11
|
$19,292
|
T65
|
Peter Uihlein
|
-11
|
$19,292
|
T65
|
Wesley Bryan
|
-11
|
$19,292
|
T69
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
-10
|
$18,564
|
T69
|
Chesson Hadley
|
-10
|
$18,564
|
T69
|
Seth Reeves
|
-10
|
$18,564
|
T69
|
Adam Svensson
|
-10
|
$18,564
|
T73
|
Michael Gligic
|
-9
|
$17,927
|
T73
|
Sepp Straka
|
-9
|
$17,927
|
T73
|
Vaughn Taylor
|
-9
|
$17,927
|
T76
|
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|
-8
|
$17,381
|
T76
|
Keith Mitchell
|
-8
|
$17,381
|
T76
|
Martin Trainer
|
-8
|
$17,381
|
T79
|
Adam Schenk
|
-7
|
$16,926
|
T79
|
Sahith Theegala
|
-7
|
$16,926
|
T81
|
Dawie Van Der Walt
|
-6
|
$16,562
|
T81
|
Kyle Wilshire
|
-6
|
$16,562
|
T83
|
Patton Kizzire
|
-4
|
$16,198
|
T83
|
Max McGreevy
|
-4
|
$16,198