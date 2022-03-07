It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Scottie Scheffler.

The 25-year-old Texan is riding an absolute heater early in 2022, with wins in two of his last three starts following his victory on Sunday at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scheffler shot an even-par 72 in near-U.S. Open conditions to win by one over the trio of Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Billy Horschel.

For his efforts, Scheffler will take home the top prize of $2,160,000, while Hatton, Hovland and Horschel each earned a cool $908,000. Check out how much money each player earned this week below.

API: Leaderboard | Photos | Winner’s bag

List

Watch: Drone video of all 18 holes at Bay Hill, home of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Prize money payout