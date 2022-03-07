Watch: Drone video of all 18 holes at Bay Hill, home of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Scottie Scheffler.
The 25-year-old Texan is riding an absolute heater early in 2022, with wins in two of his last three starts following his victory on Sunday at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scheffler shot an even-par 72 in near-U.S. Open conditions to win by one over the trio of Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Billy Horschel.
For his efforts, Scheffler will take home the top prize of $2,160,000, while Hatton, Hovland and Horschel each earned a cool $908,000. Check out how much money each player earned this week below.
Prize money payout
|
Position
|
Player
|
Score
|
Earnings
|
1
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
-5
|
$2,160,000
|
T2
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
-4
|
$908,000
|
T2
|
Viktor Hovland
|
-4
|
$908,000
|
T2
|
Billy Horschel
|
-4
|
$908,000
|
T5
|
Gary Woodland
|
-3
|
$463,500
|
T5
|
Chris Kirk
|
-3
|
$463,500
|
T7
|
Lucas Herbert
|
-2
|
$390,000
|
T7
|
Talor Gooch
|
-2
|
$390,000
|
T9
|
Sam Burns
|
-1
|
$339,000
|
T9
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
-1
|
$339,000
|
T11
|
Keegan Bradley
|
E
|
$291,000
|
T11
|
Corey Conners
|
E
|
$291,000
|
T13
|
Cameron Young
|
1
|
$228,000
|
T13
|
Russell Henley
|
1
|
$228,000
|
T13
|
Graeme McDowell
|
1
|
$228,000
|
T13
|
Rory McIlroy
|
1
|
$228,000
|
T17
|
Aaron Wise
|
2
|
$183,000
|
T17
|
Jon Rahm
|
2
|
$183,000
|
T17
|
Max Homa
|
2
|
$183,000
|
T20
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
3
|
$131,400
|
T20
|
Beau Hossler
|
3
|
$131,400
|
T20
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
3
|
$131,400
|
T20
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
3
|
$131,400
|
T20
|
Sungjae Im
|
3
|
$131,400
|
T20
|
Nick Watney
|
3
|
$131,400
|
T26
|
David Lipsky
|
4
|
$87,600
|
T26
|
Brendan Steele
|
4
|
$87,600
|
T26
|
Adam Scott
|
4
|
$87,600
|
T26
|
Si Woo Kim
|
4
|
$87,600
|
T26
|
Jason Kokrak
|
4
|
$87,600
|
T26
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
4
|
$87,600
|
T32
|
Thomas Pieters
|
5
|
$67,000
|
T32
|
Adam Long
|
5
|
$67,000
|
T32
|
Nick Taylor
|
5
|
$67,000
|
T32
|
Patton Kizzire
|
5
|
$67,000
|
T32
|
Tom Hoge
|
5
|
$67,000
|
T32
|
Charles Howell III
|
5
|
$67,000
|
T38
|
Alex Smalley
|
6
|
$53,400
|
T38
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
6
|
$53,400
|
T38
|
Sergio Garcia
|
6
|
$53,400
|
T38
|
Will Zalatoris
|
6
|
$53,400
|
T42
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
7
|
$37,464
|
T42
|
Pat Perez
|
7
|
$37,464
|
T42
|
Padraig Harrington
|
7
|
$37,464
|
T42
|
Zach Johnson
|
7
|
$37,464
|
T42
|
Adam Schenk
|
7
|
$37,464
|
T42
|
Davis Thompson
|
7
|
$37,464
|
T42
|
Ian Poulter
|
7
|
$37,464
|
T42
|
K.H. Lee
|
7
|
$37,464
|
T42
|
Taylor Moore
|
7
|
$37,464
|
T42
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
7
|
$37,464
|
T52
|
John Pak
|
8
|
$28,170
|
T52
|
Matt Jones
|
8
|
$28,170
|
T52
|
Lanto Griffin
|
8
|
$28,170
|
T52
|
Rickie Fowler
|
8
|
$28,170
|
T52
|
Danny Willett
|
8
|
$28,170
|
T52
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
8
|
$28,170
|
T52
|
J.J. Spaun
|
8
|
$28,170
|
T52
|
Martin Laird
|
8
|
$28,170
|
60
|
Brendon Todd
|
9
|
$27,000
|
T61
|
Keith Mitchell
|
10
|
$26,040
|
T61
|
Danny Lee
|
10
|
$26,040
|
T61
|
Sam Ryder
|
10
|
$26,040
|
T61
|
Matthew Wolff
|
10
|
$26,040
|
T61
|
Denny McCarthy
|
10
|
$26,040
|
T61
|
Vince Whaley
|
10
|
$26,040
|
T61
|
Cameron Champ
|
10
|
$26,040
|
T68
|
Hayden Buckley
|
11
|
$24,720
|
T68
|
Greyson Sigg
|
11
|
$24,720
|
T68
|
Marc Leishman
|
11
|
$24,720
|
T68
|
Lee Westwood
|
11
|
$24,720
|
72
|
Paul Casey
|
13
|
$24,120
|
73
|
Maverick McNealy
|
14
|
$23,880
|
T74
|
Lucas Glover
|
16
|
$23,400
|
T74
|
Anirban Lahiri
|
16
|
$23,400
|
T74
|
Troy Merritt
|
16
|
$23,400
|
77
|
Chez Reavie
|
19
|
$22,920