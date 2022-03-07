The Hamden Journal

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Bay Hill

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Scottie Scheffler.

The 25-year-old Texan is riding an absolute heater early in 2022, with wins in two of his last three starts following his victory on Sunday at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scheffler shot an even-par 72 in near-U.S. Open conditions to win by one over the trio of Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Billy Horschel.

For his efforts, Scheffler will take home the top prize of $2,160,000, while Hatton, Hovland and Horschel each earned a cool $908,000. Check out how much money each player earned this week below.

List

Watch: Drone video of all 18 holes at Bay Hill, home of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bay Hill Club &amp; Lodge

Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Prize money payout

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Scottie Scheffler

-5

$2,160,000

T2

Tyrrell Hatton

-4

$908,000

T2

Viktor Hovland

-4

$908,000

T2

Billy Horschel

-4

$908,000

T5

Gary Woodland

-3

$463,500

T5

Chris Kirk

-3

$463,500

T7

Lucas Herbert

-2

$390,000

T7

Talor Gooch

-2

$390,000

T9

Sam Burns

-1

$339,000

T9

Matt Fitzpatrick

-1

$339,000

T11

Keegan Bradley

E

$291,000

T11

Corey Conners

E

$291,000

T13

Cameron Young

1

$228,000

T13

Russell Henley

1

$228,000

T13

Graeme McDowell

1

$228,000

T13

Rory McIlroy

1

$228,000

T17

Aaron Wise

2

$183,000

T17

Jon Rahm

2

$183,000

T17

Max Homa

2

$183,000

T20

Hideki Matsuyama

3

$131,400

T20

Beau Hossler

3

$131,400

T20

Tommy Fleetwood

3

$131,400

T20

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3

$131,400

T20

Sungjae Im

3

$131,400

T20

Nick Watney

3

$131,400

T26

David Lipsky

4

$87,600

T26

Brendan Steele

4

$87,600

T26

Adam Scott

4

$87,600

T26

Si Woo Kim

4

$87,600

T26

Jason Kokrak

4

$87,600

T26

Sebastián Muñoz

4

$87,600

T32

Thomas Pieters

5

$67,000

T32

Adam Long

5

$67,000

T32

Nick Taylor

5

$67,000

T32

Patton Kizzire

5

$67,000

T32

Tom Hoge

5

$67,000

T32

Charles Howell III

5

$67,000

T38

Alex Smalley

6

$53,400

T38

Patrick Rodgers

6

$53,400

T38

Sergio Garcia

6

$53,400

T38

Will Zalatoris

6

$53,400

T42

Dylan Frittelli

7

$37,464

T42

Pat Perez

7

$37,464

T42

Padraig Harrington

7

$37,464

T42

Zach Johnson

7

$37,464

T42

Adam Schenk

7

$37,464

T42

Davis Thompson

7

$37,464

T42

Ian Poulter

7

$37,464

T42

K.H. Lee

7

$37,464

T42

Taylor Moore

7

$37,464

T42

Taylor Pendrith

7

$37,464

T52

John Pak

8

$28,170

T52

Matt Jones

8

$28,170

T52

Lanto Griffin

8

$28,170

T52

Rickie Fowler

8

$28,170

T52

Danny Willett

8

$28,170

T52

Stephan Jaeger

8

$28,170

T52

J.J. Spaun

8

$28,170

T52

Martin Laird

8

$28,170

60

Brendon Todd

9

$27,000

T61

Keith Mitchell

10

$26,040

T61

Danny Lee

10

$26,040

T61

Sam Ryder

10

$26,040

T61

Matthew Wolff

10

$26,040

T61

Denny McCarthy

10

$26,040

T61

Vince Whaley

10

$26,040

T61

Cameron Champ

10

$26,040

T68

Hayden Buckley

11

$24,720

T68

Greyson Sigg

11

$24,720

T68

Marc Leishman

11

$24,720

T68

Lee Westwood

11

$24,720

72

Paul Casey

13

$24,120

73

Maverick McNealy

14

$23,880

T74

Lucas Glover

16

$23,400

T74

Anirban Lahiri

16

$23,400

T74

Troy Merritt

16

$23,400

77

Chez Reavie

19

$22,920

