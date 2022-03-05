The brackets are set for the ACC tournament in Brooklyn beginning on Tuesday, with every team chasing Duke.

The No. 1 seed Blue Devils are looking more vulnerable than they did a day ago. North Carolina’s upset of the Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium snapped the Blue Devils’ seven-game winning streak. The Tar Heels now have the longest winning streak in the conference as winners of five straight heading into the postseason.

Duke, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Miami earned double byes to the quarterfinal round on Thursday thanks to finishing in the top four of the league.

Duke has the only quarterfinal opponents that are already known. It will face the winner of No. 8 Florida State and No. 9 Syracuse. The Seminoles beat Duke 79-78 in overtime on Jan. 18 in Tallahassee.

The conference tournament may provide the critical difference for teams earning their way into the NCAA Tournament or potentially losing their way out in what has been a down year for the ACC.

Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Miami and Wake Forest probably need to win at least a game in order to feel comfortable a week from now on Selection Sunday.

ACC Tournament Printable bracket

ACC Basketball Tournament Schedule and TV info

Tuesday, March 8

Gm. Time Matchup TV 1 2 p.m. No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Boston College ACCN 2 4:30 p.m. No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 N.C. State ACCN 3 7:00 p.m. No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech ACCN

Wednesday, March 9

Gm. Time Matchup TV 4 Noon No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse ESPN/ESPN2 5 2:30 p.m. No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Winner Game 1 ESPN/ESPN2 6 7:00 p.m. No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Winner Game 2 ESPN2/U 7 9:30 p.m. No. 6 Virginia vs. Winner Game 3 ESPN2

Thursday, March 10

Gm. Time Matchup TV 8 Noon No. 1 Duke vs. Winner Game 4 ESPN/ESPN2 9 2:30 p.m. No. 4 Miami vs. Winner Game 5 ESPN/ESPN2 10 7:00 p.m. No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Winner Game 6 ESPN/ESPN2 11 9:30 p.m. No. 3 North Carolina vs. Winner Game 7 ESPN/ESPN2

Friday, March 11

Gm. Time Matchup TV 12 7:00 p.m. Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9 ESPN/ESPN2 13 9:30 p.m. Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11 ESPN/ESPN2

Saturday, March 12