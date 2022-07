Associated Press

Finau wins 3M Open by 3 with late surge, Piercy collapse

Tony Finau shot a 4-under 67 to win the 3M Open by three strokes Sunday, erasing a five-stroke deficit with 11 holes left as Scott Piercy tumbled out of the lead down the stretch at windy TPC Twin Cities. Piercy followed his tournament-record 54-hole score with a wince-inducing 76 to tie for fourth, four strokes back. Finau finished at 17-under 267.