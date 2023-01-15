2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones reportedly traded from Sun to Liberty

Jonquel Jones is headed to New York.

The four-time WNBA All-Star and 2021 WNBA MVP was traded from the Connecticut Sun to the New York Liberty in a three-team trade with the Dallas Wings, according to multiple reports. The Sun will reportedly get back the No. 6 pick from the Liberty as well as Rebecca Allen, according to Howard Megdal. The Wings, meanwhile, sent Tyasha Harris to the Sun and Kayla Thorton to the Liberty and will receive Natasha Howard and Crystal Dangerfield from the Liberty.

Jones is the centerpiece of the trade, though, and she reportedly specifically requested to be traded to the Liberty. She helped lead the Sun to the postseason in five of the past six seasons, including two appearances in the WNBA Finals in 2019 and 2022 (she sat out of the 2020 season due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic). The Sun lost to the Las Vegas Aces, 3-1, in the 2022 WNBA Finals.

Jones was the sixth overall pick by the Sun in 2016 and averaged 13.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game during her six years in Connecticut. She also averaged 16.1 and 9.4 rebounds per playoff game. Among her All-Star and MVP accolades, Jones also won WNBA Most Improved Player in 2017 and Sixth Woman of the Year in 2018.