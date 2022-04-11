2021-22 NBA postseason schedule: First-round matchups set

The 2021-22 NBA postseason is set. The play-in tournament begins Tuesday for the final two seeds in each conference. The top six seeds in both conferences were confirmed after Sunday’s regular season finales.

The NBA announced the matchups and schedule for the first day of the postseason. This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Round 1

Saturday, April 16

No. 5 Utah Jazz at No. 4 Dallas Mavericks, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

West No. 7 seed at No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 5 Toronto Raptors at No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 6 Denver Nuggets at No. 3 Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, April 17

East No. 7 seed at No. 2 Boston Celtics, TBD

East No. 8 seed at No. 1 Miami Heat, TBD

No. 6 Chicago Bulls at No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks, TBD

West No. 8 seed at No. 1 Phoenix Suns, TBD