20203 Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards Winners List – The Hamden Journal

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once won a pair of awards as did Rob Lowry for his music supervision on both Cha Cha Real Smooth and Do Revenge on Sunday at the 13th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

The ceremony, held at the Wiltern Theatre, celebrated outstanding achievement in the craft across film, TV, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers. It also honored Paul Williams with the guild’s Icon Award, and Pilar McCurry who was posthumously awarded the Legacy Award.

Everything‘s Oscar-nominated song “This Is A Life,” performed by David Byrne, Mitski and Son Lux, won the Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film category. The film’s music supervisors Lauren Marie Mikus and Bruce Gilbert also won for Best Music Supervision in the category of Film Budgeted $25 Million and Under.

Anton Monsted from Warner Bros’ Elvis won the Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million. Lowry’s double wins came in the $10 Million and Under category (Cha Cha Real Smooth) and for Non-Theatrically Released Film (Do Revenge).

TV winners tonight included music supervisors from Stranger Things, Insecure and The Come Up, with the song “Perfect Day” from Better Call Saul and performed by Dresage and Slow Shiver, winning the Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television.

Below is the full list of winners revealed tonight.

FILM

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Anton Monsted

Elvis

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $25 Million and Under

Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $10 Million and Under

Rob Lowry

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Best Music Supervision For A Non-Theatrically Released Film

Rob Lowry

Do Revenge

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once

Songwriters: Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski Miyawaki

Performers: David Byrne, Mitski, Son Lux

Music Supervisors: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Nora Felder

Stranger Things Season 4

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Kier Lehman

Insecure Season 5

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Adam Brodsky, Rivka Rose

The Come Up Season 1

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

“Perfect Day” from Better Call Saul – Season 6 Ep. 9 – “Fun and Games”

Songwriter: Harry Nilsson

Performers: Dresage, Slow Shiver

Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Allison Wood

Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Amanda Krieg Thomas

The Andy Warhol Diaries

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Film

Evelin Garcia

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Teaser “Leaders”

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Series

Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg

The White Lotus Season 2

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Video Game & Interactive

Lindsey Kohon, Naaman Snell

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Launch Trailer

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Abbey Hendrix, Jonathan Wellbelove

Apple – The Greatest

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker

Meta – Good Ideas Deserve to be Found: A (Slightly) Life-Changing Story

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch)

Dylan Bostick, Josh Kessler

Saint’s Row V

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original)

Steve Schnur

Battlefield 2042 DLC – Season 1 – Zero Hour, Season 2 – Master of Arms, Season 3 – Escalation

Composers: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Sam Slater