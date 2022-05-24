200 bodies found in rubble of Mariupol apartment building

More than 200 bodies were discovered by workers digging through rubble in the war-torn Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday.

The bodies found in the basement of a collapsed apartment building were in a state of decomposition and a stench permeated the neighborhood, said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the city’s mayor.

Anton Gerashchenk, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, shared a photo of the site where the bodies were discovered, writing in an accompanying tweet, “Russians tried to force locals to take them out, and when they refused, the grave site was simply abandoned.”

Mariupol, which the Russians recently claimed full control over, has endured some of the worst suffering of the three-month war and became a worldwide symbol of defiance for the diehard defense put up for months by Ukrainian fighters at the Azovstal steelworks.

Natalia, 57, stands by the grave of her son in Staryi Krym. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Emergency management specialists load the body of a person killed into a truck. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

The announcement of the discovery of the bodies came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of waging “total war,” seeking to inflict as much death and destruction as possible on his country.

“Indeed, there has not been such a war on the European continent for 77 years,” Zelensky told Ukrainians Monday night, on the eve of the three-month anniversary of the start of the war.

He pointed to a missile attack targeting a barracks that killed 87 people last week in the town of Desna, 35 miles north of Kyiv, one of the deadliest single strikes in the war.

Mariupol has endured some of the worst suffering of the three-month war. REUTERS/Pavel Klimov/File Photo

The announcement of the discovery of the bodies came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of waging “total war.” REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

“And it was only four missiles,” he said, noting the many hundreds of such strikes since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24.

