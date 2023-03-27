20 Stocks for the Next Bull Market

It’s possible to identify stocks with good odds of outperforming the market averages in the next bull market.

They are those that are particularly sensitive to changes in the stock market’s overall liquidity—which refers to how easily shares of an asset can be bought or sold without substantially affecting their price. Researchers have found that, while such stocks perform very poorly when marketwide liquidity shrinks, they handily beat the market when liquidity is abundant. Liquidity typically returns in a big way when a new bull market begins.