20% off the Xgimi Halo with free streaming stick

The Xgimi Halo projector can run for up to two hours on battery power, and it has built-in speakers and streaming apps. So why the free dongle? Read on to find out. (Photo: Xgimi)

Want to recreate the drive-in movie theater in your backyard? It’s surprisingly easy and, for a limited time, more affordable than ever. All you need is a projector, one that can produce a bright, crisp image and robust audio. And if it arrives ready to stream from your favorite services, so much the better.

Here’s the deal: Right now you can get the Xgimi Halo 1080p portable projector for $636.65, the lowest price in over a year (and very close to the lowest ever). It normally runs $799. What’s more, if you add the Xgimi Streaming Dongle to your cart, you can get that item free by applying promo code XGIMIYahoo at checkout. (In reality, you’ll be saving a total of $100, but the discount will be spread out over both devices.)

The Halo is a native-1080p projector. Although it can’t quite rival a 4K model (which would cost you considerably more), it can provide sharp, colorful video that’s perfectly good for family movie night — to say nothing of console gaming. All you need is an empty wall or a screen.

Particularly impressive, the Halo cranks out 800 ANSI lumens of brightness. That’s 3-4 times what you get from cheaper projectors, and it makes a huge difference: You don’t need a pitch-black environment to enjoy a sufficiently bright picture.

The Halo also features automatic focus and keystone correction, meaning you should be able to point the projector at your wall or screen and start viewing almost immediately, without a lot of manual tweaking. However, only the vertical keystone corrects automatically; you may have to adjust the horizontal settings yourself, though this requires just a few clicks of the remote within the settings menu.

So is this really a movie theater in a box? In many ways, yes: It has a Harmon Kardon speaker system that gets pretty loud and sounds quite good, and it comes with Android TV built in. The latter affords access to nearly every popular streaming app, so all you have you to do is sign into your various accounts.

Now for the bad news: Xgimi’s version of Android TV doesn’t support Netflix. (Don’t ask; long story.) You can get Hulu, HBO, Disney and lots of others, just not Netflix. But here’s where the free Xgimi Streaming Dongle comes into play: It brings Netflix to the party, so if you want to watch Stranger Things or Ozark, just plug that little guy in. You can also plug in a Fire TV Stick or Roku device if you prefer; there’s an HDMI port for something like that or a game console.

Another minor complaint: The battery should get you through a single 2-hour movie, but not much more than that. To recharge it, you’ll need an AC outlet; you can’t just plug in a USB power bank or the like.

I haven’t yet had the chance to test the Halo, but it has a solid 4.4-star average rating from over 500 Amazon customers. What’s more, I did review the Xgimi Elfin projector and found it to be excellent overall.

You’ve got just a few day to take advantage of this discounted price and free streaming-dongle option. Get it while you can!

