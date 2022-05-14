20 hurt in Milwaukee shootings after playoff game

American City Business Journals

Sonoma County halts short-term stays like Airbnb, Vrbo amid flood in demand

Prospective hosts for short-term rental stays through platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo are temporarily out of luck in certain unincorporated areas of Sonoma County, with the passage Tuesday of a 45-day moratorium on new permits for those vacation rentals after a flood of demand for new applications crested in the last two months. Wine Country has been a red-hot getaway destination for leisure travelers throughout California during the pandemic as they sought out natural surroundings or took advantage of flexible-office work policies, leading the region’s luxury resorts to booming occupancies and record property valuations. Similarly short-term home stays via Airbnb and other platforms have ballooned in Sonoma County, climbing 500% in the last two months since officials proposed a more comprehensive regulation of the practice that could take effect by the end of the year.