2-year-old was in backseat during road-rage shooting caught on video, Texas cops say

Two people were arrested following a road-rage incident involving one of the suspects firing a gun into a car with a 2-year-old inside, Texas cops say.

The incident, which was caught on video, happened Tuesday, July 26, in Harris County, according to the sheriff. A man was driving on Interstate 45 with his 2-year-old son in the backseat when he and the suspects stopped their vehicles off of an exit.

A man driving a truck approached the victim and “allegedly assaulted him,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. As the victim began to flee in his vehicle, a woman who was riding in the truck exited with a handgun and fired into the backseat window of the car, Gonzalez said.

A second shot was also “wildly fired,” with a nearby car dealership being struck by the gunfire, according to the sheriff.

Video taken by a driver uninvolved in the incident shows the woman fire two shots before she and the man fled in the black truck.

The victim driving the car was taken to the hospital with a “possible graze wound” and is listed in good condition, Gonzalez said. The toddler was uninjured.

Nazly Ortiz, the 40-year-old woman accused of firing the shots, was charged with aggravated assault. Benjamin Greene, 34, was charged with assault after his confrontation with the other driver, the sheriff said.

Both suspects remain in the Harris County jail as of Wednesday, July 27.

61-year-old charged after over a dozen shots fired in suspected road-rage, GA cops say

Armed truck driver chases man down freeway after road-rage clash, Washington cops say

Woman shot in the back while driving in Texas, police say. ‘She can’t feel her legs’