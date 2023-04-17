2-year-old Virginia boy revived with Narcan after overdose

A 2-year-old boy found unresponsive in Virginia after an apparent drug overdose had to be revived with Narcan, leading to the arrests of two women, police said.

Officers from the Manassas Park Police Department responded to a report of a toddler in distress at a home in Manassas around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

“When first responders arrived on scene they located the child, began lifesaving measures, and administered Narcan, which resulted in the reviving of the child,” police wrote in a statement.

The 2-year-old was initially taken to Prince William Hospital, before being transferred to Innova Fairfax for more advanced medical care.

Meanwhile, police arrested two women at the residence in Manassas who they said were wanted on outstanding warrants.

Ashley Polzer, 33, was booked on charges of false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also had outstanding warrants from three separate counties for failure to appear.





Police on Friday responded to this home in Manassas, Virginia, for a report of a 2-year-old boy who was unresponsive due to a purported drug overdose. WUSA9

Savannah Jones, 26, was arrested on a count of false identification to law enforcement and an outstanding warrant out of Prince William County for grand and petit larceny.

Authorities have not commented on the nature of the women’s relationship to the toddler, and it was not immediately known what substance the 2-year-old may have ingested.

The drug nalaxone, which is sold under the brand Narcan, can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose in an emergency.





The tot was administered the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan, which revived him. Getty Images

Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Narcan nasal spray for over-the-counter sales without a prescription for the first time to help lower the alarming overdose rates.

Narcan nasal spray was first approved by the FDA in 2015 as a prescription drug.