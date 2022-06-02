2 women attack Florida fast-food worker over order dispute: video

Florida police are searching for a pair of women who brutally attacked a fast-food worker over an order dispute before threatening to shoot her, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that two suspects entered a Steak n’ Shake in Tampa last month to complain about an error in the items they were given.

After jawing with the staffer, both women breached an employee area of the restaurant and repeatedly punched the victim in the face.

Video of the incident shows the worker’s shellshocked colleagues watching the beatdown while one tried to intervene.

“Attempting to defend herself, the victim fought back with the two female suspects as the fight moved out into the restaurant lobby,” cops said.

The worker eventually crumpled to the floor and was kicked in the head multiple times.

One of the suspects then pulled out a firearm and threatened to shoot the bloodied employee before the pair fled in a silver Honda CRV.

The victim suffered a concussion and cuts on her face, wrist and left knee in the assault.

“There is no excuse for these two suspects to have enacted the amount of physical damage and fear to an employee who was just trying to do her job,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “From fisticuffs to handcuffs, these suspects will be put away.”

Police released footage of the attack this week and asked the public’s help in identifying the suspects.