2 W.B. Ray High School seniors killed, 2 others hurt in crash

Two high school seniors died and two others were hurt in a rollover crash while leaving a graduation rehearsal, district officials said.

The students, whose names were not released, were returning to W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi early Tuesday following the rehearsal at the American Bank Center, according to the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

Cops responded to the wreck at about 11:30 a.m. and found four male victims in a white two-door car flipped onto its roof, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported.

Two 18-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two injured students were rushed to a hospital for treatment, police told KRIS-TV.

Detectives believe speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, a police spokesman told the station.

The deadly wreck occurred just days before the high school’s graduation ceremony on Friday.

“In keeping with CCISD’s tradition of honoring deceased students, chairs will be reserved in the late Texans’ honor,” district officials said in a statement.

Counselors were provided for students and staffers following the fatal crash.

“Our Texan community is devastated by this loss of our graduating seniors,” Principal Roxanna Cuevas said. “Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by this tragedy.”

The names of all four students, as well as the condition of the two injured teens, are being withheld “out of respect” for the families’ privacy, district officials said.

A parent of one of the teens in the car when it crashed said his son survived because he was wearing a seatbelt, KRIS-TV reported.

“He’s banged up pretty bad, but he’s doing all right as far as health,” Johnny Morgan told the station. “But unfortunately, he’s taking the news about his other friends pretty hard.”

A candlelight prayer vigil for the teens will be held Thursday at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi, Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.

“I am heartbroken,” Guajardo tweeted late Tuesday. “May God bless the families, faculty, staff and their classmates during this immense time of grief.”