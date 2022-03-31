2 Turpin siblings molested by foster father: report

A foster father caring for five children who were saved from the California “house of horrors” where they were held captive allegedly molested two of them, according to a report Thursday.

Marcelino Olguin, 63, of Perris, is facing seven counts of committing a lewd and lascivious act on a child after allegedly victimizing two of the 13 Turpin siblings who escaped their parents’ home in 2018, the Daily Mail reported.

Olguin’s 58-year-old wife, Rosa, and his daughter Lennys, 37, are also facing charges of fraud and witness intimidation.

Charging documents obtained by the outlet show Marcelino inappropriately touched two of the girls, including one who was under 14, more than 50 times on their upper thighs and buttocks.

The foster dad also forcibly kissed the victims, told them they were “sexy” and recommended that they not wear undershirts, according to an affidavit.

Olguin reportedly had little to say when approached by the outlet for comment.

“F–k you,” he replied when asked if he was a pedophile or regretted abusing some of the Turpin children.

David and Louise Turpin were arrested in 2018 for keeping their children starved inside of their Perris, California, home for years. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Turpins were sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for child abuse.

The Olguins had a total of nine foster children and threatened five of the Turpin siblings that they wouldn’t see their older sisters and brothers again unless they compiled with the abuse, the Daily Mail reported.

David and Louise Turpin, who were arrested in 2018 after one of their daughters escaped and told authorities she and her siblings ranging in age from 2 to 29 had been starved, kept in squalor and shackled to beds for months at a time in some instances. The couple were later sentenced to life in prison in 2019.

“I’m sorry for everything I’ve done to hurt my children,” Louise Turpin told a judge at the time.

One of the rescued siblings, Jordan Turpin, went on to become a TikTok star, amassing more than 628,000 followers.

The Turpin children were rescued after one of the siblings managed to escape the house and call the police. ABC

The Olguins were previously arraigned for abusing their nine foster children — including the five Turpin children.

The five younger Turpin siblings were first placed in the Olguins care in April 2018, just four months after they were freed. Their new foster parents lived in a five-bedroom home less than 10 miles away from the “House of Horrors” residence, the Daily Mail reported.

The Olguins also allegedly encouraged two of their foster children to fight, telling one she would end up as a “white piece of s–t on the curb” like her biological mother, court documents show.

Marcelino Olguin, Rosa Olguin and Lennys Olguin were arraigned in December on charges of physically and psychologically abusing nine children, including five Turpin siblings, CBS News reported. All three pleaded guilty and were released on bail.