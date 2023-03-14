2 Tesla drivers take off in each other’s cars in mix-up

Dude, where’s my Tesla?

Two Canadian Tesla drivers found themselves in a startling mix-up after their apps allowed them to mistakenly enter and take off in each other’s look-alike cars, according to a report.

Rajesh Randev, 51, used his app to get into what he thought was his white 2021 Model-3 Tesla in a parking spot in Vancouver last Tuesday and left around 2:30 p.m. to pick up his children from school, he told NBC News.

Randev, an immigration consultant, became concerned when just minutes into the trip he noticed a new crack in the windshield that hadn’t been there earlier that day.

He also noticed that his phone charger was missing.





Rajesh Randev was confused by a windshield crack and missing phone charger when he got into a Tesla belonging to Mahmoud Esaeyh. Global News

A short time later, 32-year-old Mahmoud Esaeyh used his app to get into what he believed to be his white 2020 Model-3. Esaeyh, an Uber driver, drove a block before realizing the car was not his, he told NBC.

“It was the only white Tesla on the block, and the car opened. But when I drove away, I noticed that something was different about the car,” Esaeyh said. “There was stuff inside that wasn’t mine. I have a crack in the windshield that wasn’t there.”

Esaeyh turned around and returned to the parking spot where he’d found the car. He called the police, fearing that he’d be accused of stealing the car.

“Maybe someone calls the cops, ‘Hey my car is stolen’ and I’d get in big trouble,” he said.





Esaeyh found Randev’s phone number on a prescription he found in his car. Global News

“Or what would have happened had he taken my car and committed a crime or stole something, that car would have all my information.”

Esaeyh found some medical records and a prescription inside the car with Randev’s phone number and called the stranger. Randev, however, declined to immediately answer calls from a number he didn’t recognize.

“Do you drive a Tesla?” Esaeyh wrote in a text message to Randev, sparking his attention after multiple “please text me requests” went unanswered, NBC reported.

“I thought maybe some client saw me or maybe some old friend or whatever maybe someone recognized me (driving by) and texted me?” Randev said.





Randev said he was able to get into the wrong car through the Tesla app. Global News

“Who is this Randev? responded.

“I think you are driving the wrong car,” Esaeyh wrote back.

Randev pulled into an alleyway and saw that the rims on the car he was driving were a different from his 2021 Model-3.

“I was totally surprised,” Randev said. “I mean how was this possible? How was I able to gain access and drive?”

Randev picked up his kids and drove back to where he’d gotten into the wrong car. He, his kids and Esaeyh laughed over the mistake.

“They (the children) were laughing together. I mean my kids are young people so they love computers and stuff like that and they were laughing,” Randev said.

“But then on the other side, they were kind of scared too, you know, like how was this possible?”

Both men had called the Vancouver police separately but neither filed a formal report.

Esaeyh told NBC that for him, his Tesla is the essential part of his livelihood.

“It’s my only income,” he said. “That’s how I make money and pay for my rent.”

The Post reached out to Tesla Tuesday night for comment.