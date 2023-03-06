2 shot dead, 6 injured after gunfire erupts at Sweet 16 near Atlanta

Two teenagers were killed when gunfire erupted at a massive Sweet Sixteen house party just outside Atlanta Saturday night, according to officials and reports.

Another six people were wounded in the melee at the Douglassville, Ga., gathering where more than 100 teenagers were raging, authorities said.

A fight led to the deadly violence, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

“We know that there was a house party where well over a hundred teenagers were attending. A confrontation occurred that resulted in two deaths and six injured from gunshots,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted to Facebook as they stressed information was so far limited.

The shooting occurred during a Sweet 16 celebration, one neighbor in the suburban community told WSB-TV.





“It was almost like a block party,” said the neighbor, whose kids went over to the bash that spilled out onto the cul-de-sac. She said she rushed to help a girl who was shot outside the house, but it was too late.

The owner of the home where the party took place also said it was a Sweet 16 party for their daughter, but the person claimed the party was ended by around 10 p.m. because of marijuana use by some who attended, according to WXIA.

It’s unclear if any adult was home during the shooting.





Police have made no arrests at this time.

The fatal victims have not been identified, but both were under 18, police said.

Another neighbor told the WSB-TV she and her family had to duck for cover as gunshots rang out.

“My kids were on the floor, they were scared,” the neighbor said.

No arrests have been announced, and no motive is known yet.

Douglassville is about 20 miles from Atlanta.