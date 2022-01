ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale

The Ravens will have a new defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. The team released a statement from head coach John Harbaugh on Friday that announced the departure of Don “Wink” Martindale. “After several productive conversations, Don and I have agreed to move forward in separate directions,” Harbaugh said. “We have had a great run [more]