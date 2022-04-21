2 men kidnapped woman after she rejected them at metro Atlanta gas station, deputies say

Two men are now in custody after police say they kidnapped a woman from a metro Atlanta gas station.

Quentin Williams, 21, and Rodrequicge Allen, 19, have been charged with felony kidnapping, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The kidnapping happened at the Exxon gas station off Glenwood Road on March 20. Deputies said the two men made advances against the victim, but she refused them.

Williams and Allen grabbed her and threw her into the trunk of a car, according to the deputies report. She later escaped on Wesley Chapel Road.

The two men were arrested by deputies, U.S. Marshals and DeKalb police gang units Wednesday off River Road.

Both men are currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for their booking photos.

