2 men found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Reuters

Michigan governor kidnap plot jury ends first day of deliberations

(Reuters) -A jury on Monday ended the first day of deliberations in the retrial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, one of the prominent cases involving militias and domestic terrorism charges in recent years. Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, face the possibility of life in prison if convicted of kidnapping and weapons conspiracy charges in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Prosecutors accused the men of devising an elaborate plot to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, though the defense claimed they were engaged merely in idle chatter.