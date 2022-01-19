2 Marines killed, 17 injured when military truck flips

Two US Marines were killed and 17 others injured Wednesday when a military truck flipped over on a North Carolina highway.

The so-called “7-ton” vehicle rolled over while trying to make a right turn, tossing passengers onto the street at state Highway 210 and US Highway 17 in Jacksonville at about 1 p.m., police and reports said.

A second military truck following the first struck one of the ejected passengers, WCTI-TV reported. All of the service members were based out of Camp Lejeune and were part of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, according to a Marine Corps announcement.

The teenage service member who was driving the truck is now reportedly facing charges in the crash for driving at an unsafe speed when he allegedly lost control of the 7-ton, which is used to transport troops and equipment.

Two Marines were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were in critical condition after they were airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, officials said. The 13 other passengers were listed in stable condition at Naval Medical Center at Camp Lejeune.

The driver is reportedly facing charges in the crash for driving at an unsafe speed. WRAL

The vehicle turned over while trying to make a right turn. WRAL

Those killed haven’t been identified pending notification of their families, a military news release said.

In the aftermath of the crash, driver and service member Louis Barrera, 19, was charged with exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, according to WRAL-TV, which cited the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.