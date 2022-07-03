2 Killed, 3 Cops Wounded In Texas By Suspect With Assault-Style Rifle And ‘Battle Belt’

Two people were killed and four others wounded — including three police officers — when a man with an assault-style rifle and a “battle belt” opened fire in a Texas town late Saturday.

The unidentified shooter later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. But police ordered local residents in a neighborhood in Haltom City in the Dallas-Forth Worth metropolitan area to remain indoors during the chaotic scene while they hunted for him.

As a crowd gathered to find out what the commotion was an officer ordered people to leave the area, reported The Dallas Morning News.

“Please leave,” there’s an “active shooter in the area,” the officer said. “He is armed. Please leave for your safety. He’s shot multiple people already,” he warned.

An unidentified man was found dead in the driveway of the home where the shooter first opened fire, and a woman was found deceased inside, police officials revealed at a press conference. Another woman who called police was also shot; her injuries were non-life-threatening.

The three officers shot were all expected to recover.

The motive for the shootings was unknown as of late Saturday night.

The shooter was also found with a handgun. His “battle belt” held other unspecified tactical gear.

Texas rangers are investigating.

In related Texas mass shooting news, a 19-year-old San Antonio resident was arrested earlier in the week and charged with making terroristic threats linked to an alleged planned attack on an Amazon delivery station in the city where he’s an employee.

An AR-15 rifle was confiscated where Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested, according to a preliminary report from San Antonio Police Department.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

